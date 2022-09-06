DJ Khaled Earns Fourth No. 1 Album Honor with “God Did”

And another one. For the fourth time, DJ Khaled has earned the number one album on the Billboard Top 200 with his latest release God Did. Khaled’s most recent album features a stacked lineup of guest stars including Jay-Z, Drake, SZA, and Roddy Rich. So far, the record has sold 107,500 equivalent album units, including physical/digital copy sales and streams.

Nike Draws Air Jordan Inspiration with New Kylian Mbappé Boot

Nike just dropped Kylian Mbappé‘s Mercurial Superfly 9 game-day boot. Inspired by the Air Jordan 7, the cleat draws additional notes from Parisian Afro-pop and features contrast stitching similar to the sneaker model. Knitted mesh uppers blend purple and blue, with golden hits on the swoosh and Air Zoom units. The boot is one of three colorways developed in partnership with some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Ada Hegerburg.

Aliyah Boston Slips Into a New Deal with Crocs

For athletes, pre- and post-game footwear must enable peak comfort, and what brand is better for the job than Crocs? Now, the brand has teamed up with one of the biggest stars in college sports. South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston inked a new NIL deal with the footwear company, joining top talent including Saweetie and CJ McCollum. Boston’s extended NIL portfolio also includes Bose, Under Armour, and Bojangles.

Marvel Packs Star Power for Phase Five Films

Phase 5 of the Marvel cinematic universe is set for a star-studded lineup. Reports indicate that Marvel Studios has signed Denzel Washington, Henry Cavill, John Boyega, Jodie Comer, Daisy Edgar-Jones, John Krasinski, and Giancarlo Esposito for its upcoming slate of films. MCU President Kevin Feige is set to formally announce the signings at the D23 Expo 2022 set to be held Sept. 9-11.

Dennis Schröder Inks Puma Sneaker Deal

Dennis Schröder is still searching for his next basketball home. However, wherever he ends up, he’ll be sporting Pumas on his feet. Schröder is the newest hooper to sign with Puma. The free agent joins an all-star roster that includes Deandre Ayton, Lamelo Ball, Marcus Smart, and WNBA champion Breanna Stewart. Reports indicate that the deal will include both sneakers and apparel, although full details are still unknown.

Frances Tiafoe Stuns Rafael Nadal at US Open

For only the second time in the last 18 years, a grand slam quarterfinal will not feature Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, or Novak Djokovic. Frances Tiafoe shocked Rafael Nadal to reach the US Open quarterfinals. The 24-year-old American ranked No. 22 in the world stunned the four-time US Open winner (6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3) to reach his second grand slam quarterfinal. The match ended Tiafoe’s skid against Nadal, who had emerged victorious in each of their previous matches.

Clarks Teams up with Moncler Collab to Remix the Classic Wallaby

Clark’s iconic Wallaby silhouette is getting a fresh update in a new collaboration with French luxury brand Moncler. The five-piece collaboration features a wintry spin on the classic silhouette. Two pairs feature a wool upper and premium suede panels, while the others resemble the iconic Moncler puffer jacket. Prices for the high-end collab run between $475-625.