Russell Westbrook, Honor the Gift Tease “Dear Brodie” Short Film

Russell Westbrook has always had that Hollywood flair. The Los Angeles Laker is no stranger to head-turning drip. Now, he is starring in a short film “Dear Brodie.” Westbrook’s clothing company, Honor the Gift, teamed up with director Dennis Williams for the project, which toggles back and forth between a young Westbrook and his current self, hooping on the hardwoods of the NBA. The film’s trailers dropped in tandem with Honor the Gift’s newest collection, which was inspired by the Los Angeles public school system, which raised the young Brodie.

50 Cent Confirms STARZ Exit

50 Cent has been the de facto creative director at STARZ. After recent signals, the rapper officially announced his departure and will soon be Hollywood’s hottest free agent producer. After six years with television network, the Power franchise creator and executive producer revealed that he will allow his deal to expire. He celebrated the departure on social media, stating, “This is my vibe right now! STARZ deal done. We had nothing but success, so no hard feelings… I’m out. I’ll let you know where we are going shortly.” The news comes shortly after 50 filed for trademarks that include the production and distribution of television shows and film.

Autographed Tiger Woods Putter Sells for $328,577

Tiger Woods continues to make a lasting impact on the game of golf. Recently, pieces of memorabilia from his iconic career have fetched huge bids. On Sunday, a Scotty Cameron ‘Red Dot’ Newport 2 putter signed by Woods sold by Golden Age Auctions with a closing bid of $328,577. The putter is matched as a backup in Woods’ stable of clubs and is the same model as the one that he used to win 14 of his 15 majors. He signed the club at a 2005 fundraiser for his foundation.

Paige Bueckers Levels up with Bose

UConn Husky and former Naismith Player of the Year Paige Bueckers continues to rake in NIL deals even after her season-ending ACL injury. Bueckers announced her newest partner, unveiling a partnership with the team at Bose via Instagram. Bueckers captioned the photo, in which she wears a Kobe Bryant t-shirt and a pair of in-ear headphones, saying, “You already know the soundtrack to my comeback is going to be epic and louder than ever thanks to Bose.” The high-end audio purveyor will provide fans with the ultimate soundtrack to her return to the court in 2023-24. Bueckers also has deals with Gatorade, StockX, Cash App, Chegg, and Crocs.

“The Woman King” Reigns at the Box Office with $19M Opening Weekend

Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s directorial gem “The Woman King” owned North American box offices during its first weekend in theaters. The film was released to critical and crowd acclaim, bringing in a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a super rare A+ Cinemascore. Sony revealed that the film, which stars Viola Davis, earned $19 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend, with a reported production budget of $50 million.

Autograph, PGA Tour Team Up for NFT Partnership

Tom Brady’s Autograph NFT platform is slicing into the PGA Tour. The entities are collaborating to create a digital collectibles platform celebrating golf’s all-time great moments. The partnership will officially tee off next year with a new collection. Collectors will also have a chance to earn rewards with digital and physical properties, including in-person and on-site experiences. The partnership was a natural evolution, as Tiger Woods sits on Autograph’s Board of Advisors.

Bo Jackson Flexes His A-GAME with New Venture

Bo knows recovery. The legendary two-sport athlete has been appointed to the Board of Directors of A-GAME Beverages. The beverage is designed to refuel, rehydrate and recover the body with all-natural ingredients and pure Icelandic glacier water. Jackson joins World Series champion Johnny Damon, who serves as the chairman of the board. The partnership is the most recent for Jackson, who has been invested in the natural food industry for over 30 years.

Tigers Hire Giants’ Front Office Star Scott Harris

On Monday, the struggling Detroit Tigers hired San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris to run the team’s baseball operations. The Tigers are rounding out a difficult season and hopes that the rising front office star can bring the franchise back to playoff contention for the first time since 2014. Harris, 34, spent three seasons with the Giants, helping build the team that won 107 games in 2021.

Amidst “GTA VI” Hack, Rockstar Games Expresses Disappointment

“Grand Theft Auto” is always a hot topic among gamers — where will it be, who are the characters, etc? Everything about the game, including release dates, is often a well-kept secret. Not this time. Rockstar Games confirmed Monday that 90 videos with “GTA VI” footage were hacked and illegally released this past weekend. “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage from the next ‘Grand Theft Auto,’” the company said in a tweet. Despite the leaked videos, it’s been nine years since GTA V was released and anticipation is still high as ever.