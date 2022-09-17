Kevin Durant Inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor

His time in Austin may have been short, but Kevin Durant made a lasting impact on the University of Texas. On Sept. 16, Durant was inducted to the school’s Hall of Honor. He joined an incoming class of 13 former UT athletes, which also included former NFL linebacker and ESPN analyst, Sam Acho. Durant played for the Longhorns during the 2006-2007 season, where he averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

MLB Opens the Door to International Markets

Major League Baseball is going global. Per Sportico, the MLB split up international markets among franchises in an effort to market the game outside of the U.S. Similar to the NFL‘s international moves last year, teams will submit proposals for a maximum of three global markets they’d like to sign sponsorship deals and host fan events. The plan is obvious — increase the game’s popularity around the world. Teams have players from different parts of the world, thus they might have a specific targeted location. “Everyone has different parts of the globe that they’re interested in,” MLB chief revenue officer Noah Garden said.

Spotify Takes over Sirius as Top Podcast Purveyor

The numbers are in and there’s a new king of the podcast platforms. Spotify took over SXM media as the top podcast provider, according to the music economics newsletter The Ledger. Controversial talking head Joe Rogan’s namesake program drove the impressive numbers, but Spotify also has invested a significant amount of cash in the last several years to acquire top talent, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The latter launched her “Archetypes” program with her friend, Serena Williams.

PGA 2K23 Adds Topgolf Feature

Gamers loved PGA Tour 2K21 ; however, critics cited the lack of innovative game modes. Well, they might’ve just found the perfect solution for PGA Tour 2K23: Topgolf. Like real-life Topgolf, you aim for highlighted targets at certain distances along the course, and you receive points for accuracy. It has this sort of modern twist that ties into traditional golf — hit the ball far and hit it accurately. The PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are scheduled for release on Oct. 11.

Bad Bunny Returns to His Roots with “El Apagón” Mini-Documentary

Bad Bunny is one of the world’s biggest stars, but a part of him is forever in Puerto Rico. The “Un Verano Sin Ti” singer released his most recent music video for his hit “El Apagón.” The 23-minute mini-documentary confronts major issues at play in his homeland, including climate change and gentrification.

Leadership, Sponsors Speak Out on Robert Sarver

After the NBA suspended and fined Suns‘ governor Robert Sarver for racist and misogynist remarks, leadership and sponsors are calling for his resignation. LeBron James and Suns guard Chris Paul spoke out against the penalty. In an open letter, Suns’ vice chairman Jahm Najafi called for Sarver’s resignation. And most recently, PayPal — Phoenix’s jersey sponsor — threatened to end its partnership with the franchise if Sarver returns after his ban. The head of the NBPA, Tamika Tremaglio, also called for Sarver’s lifetime ban.