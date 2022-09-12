Scott Frost, Nebraska Part Ways after Disappointing Start

College football has seen its first coaching casualty. Georgia Southern shocked Nebraska 45-42 on Saturday, putting the Cornhuskers at a disappointing 1-2 to kick off the season. While Scott Frost’s future was clearly in question, Nebraska took swift steps towards course correction, firing the coach on Sunday morning. With the move, Frost receives a $15 million buyout, which was set to be cut in half on Oct. 1. However, the school’s massive Big 10 media rights deal softened the financial blow.

Carlos Alcaraz Locks in US Open Win

Life is good for 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. In 2022, he has logged a 50-9 record, picked up two Masters 1000 titles, two ATP 500 titles (Miami Open, Barcelona Open), and now, he’s posted his first grand slam title. Alcaraz put in a gutsy performance in Queens, topping Carlos Ruud in four sets to take home the US Open win. Alcaraz becomes the sport’s youngest-ever No. 1 with the victory.

WNBA Will Head North for Canadian Exhibition Games in 2023

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert made an appearance in Las Vegas before the tipoff of the Finals matchup between the Aces and the Connecticut Sun. In a pregame speech, Engelbert revealed plans to bring the league north in 2023, as WNBA teams will square off for preseason exhibition games in Canada. She also was on site to deliver the league MVP trophy to Aces’ star A’ja Wilson. The WNBA playoffs have brought in record-setting viewership this season, highlighting its international potential.

Bad Bunny Continues to Break Records with ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny‘s tití is going to have mas preguntas for the international superstar. Amidst a record-setting summer, Bad Bunny chalked up an additional honor this week as Un Verano Sin Ti took the top spot on the Billboard 200 for the 10th week. Along the way, it has become the top-selling non-English album in the history of the US music market, moving more than 2.3 million units. It replaces Linda Ronstadt‘s 1987 album Canciones de mi Padre.

Serena Williams Celebrates Storybook Career with Disney

Serena Williams‘ dramatic takeover of the tennis world over the last two decades was nothing short of a fairy tale. Now, the GOAT is heading to Disney World to celebrate the expected finale of her iconic career. Williams is teaming up with the House of Mouse for a new commercial and will head to Orlando for a proper celebration in the next few weeks. She joins a long list of sports stars who celebrated their careers at the most magical place on earth.

Real Salt Lake Locks in $100M Stadium Naming Rights Deal

Real Salt Lake is making money moves. The MLS franchise announced over the weekend that it has secured a 15-year deal worth upwards of nine figures for the naming rights for its home field. America First tripled the naming rights price tag, locking in a rate of nearly $6 million annually. It will take over the naming rights from Rio Tinto effective immediately.

Bubba Wallace Speeds to Second Career Cup Series Win in Kansas City

NASCAR fans got a show on Sunday as Bubba Wallace locked in his second career Cup Series win. The 23XI Racing driver expertly maneuvered car No. 45 to the win, holding off fellow 23XI Racing team member – and co-owner – Denny Hamlin. Wallace took over the car as Kyle Busch continued to recover from a concussion.