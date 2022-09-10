Carlos Alcaraz Outlasts Frances Tiafoe to Reach US Open Finals

For only the second time in 18 years, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic each were absent from a grand slam quarterfinal. This year, all eyes were on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the sport’s next generation of stars put on a show and proved that the future is, in fact, bright. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz outlasted American Frances Tiafoe in a four-hour and 19-minute, five-set battle to advance to Sunday’s final against Casper Rudd. On the women’s side, Ons Jabeur faces Iga Świątek for the title today at 4:00 pm EST.

Ravens, Lamar Jackson Reach Impasse on New Contract

The first week of the NFL season is finally here, and one of the offseason’s biggest storylines has reached its expected end. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens revealed on Friday that they were not able to come to terms on an extension and the MVP QB will play out the final year of his contract in Baltimore.

MLB Braces for Major Changes

The MLB has made no secret that it is searching for ways to attract a younger generation of fans, and to do so, it is looking to cut down the duration of a game. The league officially announced two major rule changes that might help the cause. Firstly, there will be a pitcher’s clock to expedite the game’s pace. Pitchers will have 15 seconds with no runners on base; 20 seconds with runners on base. Additionally, they’ve banned defensive shifts. Teams must keep two infielders on the left side and two on the right. The position of defensive players can be reviewed. If deemed illegal, the offensive team can choose to accept the outcome of the play or take an automatic ball. Following the decision, the MLBPA expressed its disappointment with it, indicating that the league expressly ignored its guidance.

ESPN Doubles Down on Sports Betting Programming

The Worldwide Leader in Sports is offering a new slate of sports betting shows just in time for football season. The network is building a digital show hosted by ESPN’s sports wagering analyst Doug Kezirian. They will also host a sports gambling show on Snapchat called Bet with Erin Dolan. That isn’t all — they plan on airing more betting segments on the network’s marquee programming, along with more coverage across all digital platforms.

Las Vegas Aces Sell out Michelob ULTRA Arena for Finals Battle against the Sun

Like Ari Chambers always says: The WNBA is so important. The playoffs have served up some of the season’s best basketball, and we’re only getting started. The Las Vegas Aces are set to tip off against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday at 3:30 pm EST. Both teams will be greeted by a sold out crowd at Mandalay Bay’s Michelob ULTRA Arena. The feat marks only the most recent in an ongoing series of new records set in the sport. ESPN’s Press Room confirmed that this year’s WNBA playoffs have drawn the highest number of viewers in 20 years, attracting an average of 439,000 people per game.

New Class Takes Its Place at the Basketball Hall of Fame

The stars are showing up in Springfield. The 2022 class of the Basketball Hall of Fame is set to take its place in its hallowed halls. This year’s inductees include Swin Cash, Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, and 10 more. Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier is doubling down on his attendance. The Knicks legend was inducted in 1987 for his hardwood acumen, but joins an elite class, as he received high honors with the duplicate selection for his broadcasting.