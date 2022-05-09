Kendrick Lamar Drops First Single From ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar’s first album in five years, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” is set to hit this Friday. And on Sunday, the LA rapper dropped the lead single, “The Heart Part 5.” In the corresponding video, K-Dot transitions into a number of controversial and iconic figures using deep fake technology, including Kanye West, Will Smith, and Nipsey Hussle. The song is the most recent in “The Heart” series, which stems back to 2010.

Bitcoin Plummets, Hitting Lowest Price Since January

The cryptocurrency spring thaw has taken a turn. After rebounding briefly, a number of crypto coins experienced a tumultuous weekend. As of this morning, the price of Bitcoin is just below $33,000 after a major stock selloff last week. Ethereum and Shiba Inu are also trending downwards. According to CNBC, the dips are affiliated with last week’s difficult performance on Wall Street, which saw some of the worst days in trading history.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Opens with $450M Global Weekend

Summer movie season has arrived and this weekend proved that Marvel fans around the globe are ready to return to the movies. Disney’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opened in American theaters, and brought in 13.5 million viewers for a total of $185 million in US ticket sales. Around the globe, Marvel fans showed up, tallying an additional $265 million in international ticket sales, bringing the total to $450 million in its first weekend.

Kevin Hart and HartBeat Media Bring Back ‘Cold as Balls’

Kevin Hart will bring the laughs to the LOL network. The comedian’s production company HartBeat Media confirmed exclusively to Boardroom that “Cold as Balls” is returning for its sixth season. The show, which puts famous people on ice, tees up conversations between Hart and a wide range of famous guests. This season, the roster of talent will include Tyreek Hill, WWE superstar Sasha Banks, Marshawn Lynch, Malcolm Jenkins, Von Miller, George Kittle, DK Metcalf, and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White. Old Spice returns as the show’s presenting sponsor.

Liberty Media Races to $2.2B Quarter

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix is in the books and Max Verstappen held off Charles Leclerc by less than four seconds to claim the victory. In addition to the drivers themselves, F1 has sparked a victory for Liberty Media. The company reported that it logged a $2.2 billion quarter, driven in part by the success of its Formula 1 contract. On an earnings call, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei announced that the company had also claimed a $240 million property in Las Vegas that will function as a pit-and-paddock area for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Future’s ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’ Sits Atop Billboard 200 With 222K Sales in First Week

The summer of Future got a head start, as the Atlanta rapper grabbed the top spot in album sales following the release of his ninth studio album, “I NEVER LIKED YOU.” The strength of sales came primarily from streaming platforms, fetching a total of 283.75 million on-demand streams. The Weeknd also made major moves on the charts, taking over the second spot on the back of vinyl sales.

Camila Cabello Proves She’s a Champion

The Champions League final is nearly upon us and Liverpool and Real Madrid are prepared to take the pitch. The final match is scheduled to take place in Paris – having moved from St. Petersburg in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In advance of the May 28 match, Pepsi tapped popstar Camila Cabello to jumpstart the festivities. Cabello will put on a five-minute performance, which will draw inspiration from a “breath-taking carnival-themed celebration.”

KITH Gets the ‘Goodfellas’ Treatment

Ronnie Fieg and KITH continue to pump out coveted capsule collections. Over the weekend, Fieg revealed the inspiration behind the upcoming line, which draws directly from the classic film “Goodfellas.” The collection drops on May 9 and includes hoodies, t-shirts, and baseball hats featuring iconic images from key scenes from the film.