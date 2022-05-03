Lewis Hamilton Card Sets Record for $900K

Lewis Hamilton has experienced some uncharacteristic struggles on the track thus far this season; however, his domination of the sport of Formula 1 remains intact. Over the weekend, a Lewis Hamilton one-of-one Superfractor sold for $900,000 by Goldin Auctions, setting an all-time record for any F1 card. The news comes as yet another signal of F1’s skyrocketing popularity emerged, as the VW CEO expressed his intentions for Porsche and Audi to join the sport in the near-term.

Candace Parker and Muscle Milk Team Up to Make Movement Accessible

The WNBA season is upon us, and Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky are looking to defend their title. On Monday, Muscle Milk announced its first-ever cause-based partnership. The Pepsi-owned company will team up with Parker for The Lifting Project, which seeks “to help make fitness more accessible to individuals in underserved communities.” Parker and her daughter Lailaa appear in the company’s newest campaign alongside Tua Tagovailoa, challenging everyone to “Own Their Strength.”

NBA Vet Omri Casspri Launches $50M Venture Capital Fund

Omri Casspri is a classic NBA journeyman. The Israeli forward spent a decade in the league, playing for seven teams along the way. However, since his retirement, he’s expanded his game. Casspri launched Sheva, a venture capital fund in partnership with VC veteratn David Citron. The fund will make seed round and Series A investments in upwards of 20 companies. Sheva’s earliest bets have included fintech, cybersecurity, and web3 ventures.

Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation Receives $24M Grant from BodyArmor

The legacy of the Mamba and Mambacita lives on forever through the impressive work of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which is dedicated to creating opportunities for underserved youth. On Tuesday, BodyArmor announced the foundation’s largest-ever gift, donating $24 million to honor the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Alongside the multimillion-dollar gift is a new strawberry grape flavor of BodyArmor called “Mamba Forever.” In addition, BodyArmor has committed to refurbishing a minimum of eight basketball courts across the country this year and the companies will work together to fund youth clinics and renovate sports facilities. Kobe was an early investor in the company, which sold to Coca-Cola for $5.6 billion in 2021.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James Square Up In Tequila Showdown

The basketball GOAT debate is never-ending. LeBron or MJ, MJ or LeBron? Now, the two hoopers will finally go head-to-head, but this time around the stakes are a bit different. Following the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in March, premium luxury spirits e-commerce leader ReserveBar and The Tasting Alliance announced Tuesday that Michael Jordan’s Cincoro and LeBron James’s Lobos 1707 are the finalists in the “Best Tequila Reposado” category. The winner between MJ and LeBron will be announced in mid-June.

Joe Dumars Named Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations at the NBA

After a storied career that included an NBA title and a Hall of Fame induction, Joe Dumars still has more to do to impact the game. On Monday, Dumars was announced as the league’s newest Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. According to the NBA’s official release, Dumars will have a wide range of responsibilities in his new position, “including the development of playing rules and interpretations, conduct and discipline, and policies and procedures relating to the operation of games.” He will begin the position on May 9.

McLaren Inks Crypto Deal with OKX Just in Time for Miami GP

All eyes will be on Miami this weekend for the city’s inaugural Grand Prix. From a pricy Carbonne pop-up to a “Yacht Club” replica, it looks to be an event of epic proportions. One racing team will debut its newest sponsorship, as McLaren announced its newest deal with crypto company OKX. The company’s logo will be prominently featured on McLaren’s team vehicles, and its top drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, will also sport a sticker the company’s initials on their helmets and racing suits.

Playboi Carti Turns Up with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

Playboi Carti is preparing for a summer of festival appearances, and his newest partnership ensures he’ll be ready to get things lit at any moment. Carti joins a diverse group of personalities – that includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Ashley Benson, Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens, and John Cena – as the founding partners of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits. He kicks off the partnership by appearing in the company’s first ad, in which he tells fellow bar patrons that he’s been drinking trash and swaps it out for his signature beverage, “The Hardscatto.”

NCAA to Allow Schools to Enter Sports Betting Data Deals

It’s a new dawn in the NCAA. After decades of actively opposing the rise of sports betting, the NCAA made a decision on Monday that indicates a sharp turn in its strategy. The collegiate sports governing body announced that schools will be able to enter direct deals with sports betting companies, relinquishing access to student-athlete data.

SEC Prepares for Future of Crypto with Staff Expansion

Cryptocurrency is creeping its way into the mainstream. As the alternative currency becomes more and more popular, Wall Street’s top regulator is preparing for the future. CNBC reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission will add 20 new positions to help investigate abuses and corruption. The positions will include lawyers and fraud analysts.