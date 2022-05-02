F1 Trading Cards: A Boardroom Quick-start Guide

Who are the biggest names in F1 cards? Whose cards have produced the most expensive sales? Let’s get you up to speed on the Formula 1 hobby.

Baseball cards possess a timeless kind of aura; they’re cardboard Romanticism with a capital R. Soccer cards, once a sleeping giant, are wide awake. But the collectibles hobby has a new kid on the block — or the circuit, as it were — that might just be the next sensation due to become a billion-dollar business unto itself: Formula 1 auto racing.

To be fair, F1 trading cards are not “new,” per se. But with its rising tide of global support thanks in no small part to the success of the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, the markets are moving faster than Max Verstappen slamming the DRS on a new set of softs.

So, from the biggest names to the key manufacturers to the most expensive sales, let’s dive into what you need to know to get started in the F1 trading card game.

Who’s the main F1 card maker I need to know about?

In 2020, Topps F1 cards became the exclusive name of the game in this particular corner of the hobby. Formally, the manufacturer is the “Official Sticker and Trading Card Licensee of Formula 1” as part of a worldwide pact that covers all physical and digital card and sticker offerings for all 10 active F1 teams in each given season.

Which driver has the most popular F1 trading cards?

Perhaps you fell in love with Haas after watching Drive to Survive and want to buy up all the Kevin Magnussen stock. Perhaps you’re bullish about George Russell as the future face of Mercedes. But here and now, there are three names you need to know in the world of F1 cards, and they shouldn’t come as much surprise:

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, reigning champ Max Verstappen, and Ferrari phenom Charles Leclerc.

So, whose are the most desirable on the market? We’ll compare their 2020 Topps Chrome F1 offerings, as that’s the set with the best batch of available data to go on at this time.

2020 Topps Chrome F1 cards featuring Mercedes’ Hamilton, Red Bull’s Verstappen, and Ferrari’s Leclerc.

Numbers reflect auction data as published via Card Ladder.

PAST 3 MONTHS No. of sales: Hamilton: 68 Verstappen: 62 Leclerc: 9 High sale price: Hamilton: $1,045 Verstappen: $675 Leclerc: $650 Average sale price: Hamilton: $653.29 Leclerc: $457.22 Verstappen: $412.58 Market growth rate: Leclerc: +300.0% Verstappen: +37.28% Hamilton: +14.26% PAST MONTH No. of sales: Hamilton: 31 Verstappen: 22 Leclerc: 5 High sale price: Hamilton: $841.11 Leclerc: $650 Verstappen: $525 Average sale price: Hamilton: $631.91 Leclerc: $543.20 Verstappen: $421.90 Market growth rate: Leclerc: +20.0% Verstappen: -3.91% Hamilton: -10.03%

What’s the most expensive F1 trading card ever sold?

On May 1, a 2020 Topps Chrome F1 Lewis Hamilton Superfractor 1-of-1 sold for $900,000 at Goldin.

This Lewis Hamilton 1-of-1 Superfractor sold for $900,000 at @Goldin over the weekend — an all-time record for any @F1 card. pic.twitter.com/efWEVdd6C2 — Boardroom (@boardroom) May 2, 2022

Sir Lewis and Mercedes may be off to a disappointing start this season, but that’s clearly done little to dull the sheer star power of the seven-time world champion.

What are some of the other notable Topps F1 card sets?

In addition to the base Topps F1 set and the popular Topps Chrome Formula 1, hobbyists will also want to get wise to: