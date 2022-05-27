Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Arsham Team Up for F1-inspired Sculpture

Formula 1 is headed to Monaco this weekend for the 79th running of its glamorous grand prix. As Lewis Hamilton tries to reset after a difficult start to the season, he will be debuting something new off the track as well. The Mercedes driver teamed up with Cleveland Cavaliers’ creative director Daniel Arsham to design a new type of helmet, which appears eroded but accessorized in gems. The helmet-shaped sculpture is the most recent addition to Arsham’s Fictional Archeology collection.

Kanye West Drops YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA

Today is the day. After a thoughtful pause following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, TX, the newest, Ye is back with his much-anticipated YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA collection. The brainchild of Ye and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia combines oversized silhouettes with tight-fitting shirts and distressed denim, very on-brand with West’s recent uniform. The collection went live at 9 AM EST on the YEEZY GAP website. The drop comes the same day as Kanye West returns to streaming with the first single from Donda 2, “True Love” which features XXXTentacion, hitting Spotify.

Tracy McGrady’s Ones Basketball League is Ready for Showtime

Tracy McGrady’s one-on-one hoops league is coming to the small screen. On Thursday, Showtime announced a content deal with the NBA legend’s newest venture, the Ones Basketball League. As part of the collaboration, Showtime Basketball will produce a short-form documentary that will be distributed across its YouTube channels. The league also has a content and broadcast deal with SLAM Media.

Cartier Taps Austin Butler and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as Ambassadors

Cartier is a cornerstone of luxury. The brand is appealing to the next generation with its newest ambassadors, Elvis star Austin Butler and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Butler graced the red carpet in Cannes decked in Cartier accessories, including the classic Love ring in white gold. For her part, Jisoo will be part of the brand’s “Pantheré” collective and made her debut as a global ambassador.

Aliyah Boston Gets the Hometown Hero Treatment

Aliyah Boston is having the kind of year that most can only dream of. The National Player of the Year will be honored by her hometown, as June 4th will officially be “Aliyah Boston Day” in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Ceremonies for the National Champ will include a sign unveiling at King Airport, a parade down Veterans Drive, and a congratulatory ceremony at the Waterfront Promenade.

ESPN Doubles Down on Lacrosse

The sport of lacrosse has its eyes on the 2028 Olympics – and to get there, it is looking for an increased fanbase to help promote the sport. Fans of the stick sport got some good news on Thursday as ESPN announced a new partnership with World Lacrosse that will make it the broadcast home for the upcoming World Championship. The deal adds to ESPN’s investment in the sport, which also includes deals with the Premier Lacrosse League and Athletes Unlimited.

Allyson Felix’s Saysh Launches Special Colorways with Kith

Allyson Felix is renowned for her style and grace. Thus, it only feels fitting that she’s teaming up with the boutique fashion brand Kith for an all-new release. The seven-time gold medalist launched her footwear company, Saysh, last year. And like Felix herself, the brand is setting out to disrupt what’s expected of women’s footwear. Saysh is teaming up with Kith for a special release at its brick-and-mortar stores in Soho and Miami. The collection includes three colorways: black, white, and an LA-inspired “summer fade.”

Gucci Gets Into Wearable Tech

Now even your most mundane accessory can be luxurious, thanks to Gucci’s newest product. The Italian fashion house teamed with Oura to design a health-inspired ring that will track your movement metrics in style. The ring utilizes the classic Oura 3 design, but overlays classic Gucci flair, including the designer’s logo and gold detailing.

As the markets opened on Thursday, Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn rang the opening bell. The sport has taken over, demonstrating a meteoric rise over the last few years. Now, it has acquired its first-ever footwear sponsor. Skechers announced a multi-year sponsorship with the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) Tour, USA Pickleball, and Major League Pickleball (MLP). The news comes in the run-up to the 2022 Major League Pickleball season, which kicks off next week.