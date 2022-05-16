Stephen Curry Graduates from Davidson College 13 Years Later

Steph Curry is headed to the Western Conference Finals for what looks to be a spicy matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, but his greatest accomplishment this year has, debatably, already taken place. On Sunday, Davidson College announced that 13 years after exiting early to enter the 2009 NBA Draft with just one semester left, Curry earned enough credits to secure his bachelor’s degree in Sociology. Curry worked with four professors – two at Davidson, one at Stanford, and one at UC Santa Cruz – to complete his coursework. Although he did not attend the ceremony, his degree was conferred in absentia.

Olivia Rodrigo Cleans Up at Billboard Music Awards

The stars came out in Vegas last night for the Billboard Music Awards. The Diddy-hosted event featured appearances from a wide range of artists, including Travis Scott’s first performance since the tragedy at Astroworld. Current it-girl, Olivia Rodrigo, cleaned up on the night, taking home seven awards, including Top New Artist and Top Female Artist.

Braves Open the Gates to Virtual Truist Park

The Braves are ready for whatever the future may throw at them. The defending World Series champs announced back in February that it was taking its talent to the metaverse with a virtual version of its Truist Park. In recent days, the team welcomed a select group of fans to the digital experience. While Atlanta is the first to curate a metaverse rendition of its home field, it certainly will not be the only. Major League Baseball is looking into expanded metaverse options for each team, and sees it as a key part of potential fan engagement opportunities.

Bill Simmons Takes Over as Head Of Global Sports Content at Spotify

When Bill Simmons left ESPN in 2015, Spotify was only beginning to take root in its place as the streaming service stronghold. Now, six years after starting his own multi-platform sports and entertainment media company The Ringer, Simmons has been promoted to serve as Spotify’s Head of Global Sports Content. Spotify purchased The Ringer in 2020 for a reported $196 million. The move comes as part of Spotify’s broader restructuring of its executive ranks following some key departures earlier this year.

Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, & Austin City Limits Are Coming to Hulu

Festival season is heating up. Over the next three months, artists will criss-cross the country for featured performances in festival lineups, offering a little something for everyone. Thanks to a new partnership between Hulu and Live Nation, fans can now take in their favorite acts from the comfort of their own homes. Hulu’s streaming video on demand subscribers will be able to watch the performances from the upcoming Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits for free, while also having access to exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage.

Peloton Hopes to Reinvigorate Business with New Rowing Machine

The Peloton family of fitness machines is getting larger. After rumors swirled for years, the at-home fitness brand finally teased its upcoming rowing machine at its marquee Homecoming event. The rower will join Peloton’s bike and treadmill, rounding out a trio of at-home options. While the timeline for its release is still unknown, it couldn’t be more timely. Peloton has had a tumultuous six months financially, resulting in the stock cratering and key organizational shifts taking place. Recently, the company’s new CEO, Barry McCarthy, suggested that the company may be amenable to a partial sale.