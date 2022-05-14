Drake Announces the Return of OVO Fest

Get ready to run around the Six with your woes sometime this year. Drake announced that the OVO Fest will return to Toronto for the first time since 2019. The Canadian rapper took the stage with Dave, who also stars in the Netflix show Top Boy, to say “they let the city back open so I will see you at OVO Fest soon!” No date for the festival is available at this time.

Dwyane Wade Honors Bruce Lee with Way of Wade Drop

“Let’s set off on a Kung Fu Philosophy Adventure,” D Wade teased on Twitter. The future Hall of Famer debuted two new versions of his Way of Wade 9 and Wade All City 9 V2 BOA inspired by the life and legacy of Bruce Lee. The yellow colorways pay tribute to the martial arts legend. The kicks are available on the Li Ning site and are $225 and $149 respectively.

Netflix Examines Live Streaming and Ads as Possible Paths to the Future

It’s a difficult time for streaming services. Netflix stock has tumbled in recent months, as the streaming site hemorrhaged users due to an increased monthly fee and expanded competition in a crowded field. As it looks to the future, Netflix is considering a few updates including its first-ever foray into live programming, including reality programming and comedy specials. Additionally, reports indicate that ads may pop up by the end of the year.

French Montana Hops on Board the Bored Ape Yacht Club

Crypto has had a difficult week. Despite the historic swings in the value of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other currencies, the value of Bored Apes has maintained as evidenced by the stable floor price. And on Friday, French Montana revealed that he had joined the club. The Moroccan-born rapper picked up Bored Ape #5489.

Who else is part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club? Boardroom has a running list of all-star owners.

Rachel Heck Secures Nike’s First-ever NIL Golf Athlete

Stanford golfer Rachel Heck is about to get a bit of a gear glow-up. The Swoosh tapped the 21-year-old sophomore, who is currently ranked No. 3 on the world amateur circuit, as its first golfer for an NIL deal. This is not the first deal for the Tennessean, who also has partnerships with Ping, Stifel Financial, Six Star Pro Nutrition, and Whistle Sports. Next weekend, Stanford will vie for the NCAA title for the 12th straight year in Scottsdale.