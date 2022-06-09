Cooper Kupp Inks $80M Extension with the Rams

Earlier this year, Boardroom asked “how undervalued is Cooper Kupp’s contract?” The answer was simple: extremely. Having proven his worth in a Super Bowl season, the All-Pro receiver is getting paid. Cupp inked a three-year, $80 million contract extension with the Rams. Overall, the deal is worth $110 million over five years and includes $75 million in guaranteed cash.

Bryson DeChambeau Defects to the LIV Tour

In an unsurprising move, Bryson DeChambeau is the latest PGA golfer to announce that he’s making money moves. DeChambeau will miss this week’s inaugural tournament but is expected to join the tour shortly. Reports indicate that he took a $100 million payout. Backed by Saudi money, the LIV tour is shelling out massive quantities of cash, including $4 million title payouts as compared to $2.7 million at this year’s Masters.

Tribeca Festival Kicks off with J Lo Premiere

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood have temporarily relocated to downtown Manhattan. The Tribeca Festival kicked off last night with the debut of the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, directed by Amanda Micheli and set to debut on Netflix on June 14. Over the course of the next 10 days, Tribeca will run 111 feature films from 151 filmmakers from 40 countries.

Michael Vick Lands New Role with Level Sports Group

Michael Vick has a lot of advice to give young athletes. The former Falcon signed up for a new gig, announcing that he is joining Levels Sports Group where he will serve as the head of athlete development. He will also be a partner. In the role, Vick will advise scholastic athletes on their pursuits of NIL deals. Level Sports works with a number of high-profile college stars, including Malachi Nelson, Makai Lemon, and DJ Uiagalelei.

Jeremy Lin Doc ‘38 at the Garden’ Gets Picked up by HBO

The legend of Jeremy Lin lives on forever. His brief but powerful reign as the king of New York is the subject of the new film 38 at the Garden, which is set to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Festival. The film is directed by Frank Chi and produced by Travon Free and Samir Hernandez, each of whom picked up an Oscar in 2021 for their short film Two Distant Strangers.

Animoca Brands Posts $573M in Revenue

Animoca Brands made some big bets in recent years, and they’re paying off. The gaming and venture capital company posted $573 million in revenue in the first part of 2022. It currently holds over $4 billion in digital assets. The Hong Kong-based company is in the midst of a major fundraise, led by KKR.

Snoop Dogg Jumps on Bored Ape Food Venture, Dr. Bombay’s Sweet Exploration

We are less than two weeks out from Ape Fest. The exclusive gathering for Bored Ape Yacht Club holders is set to take place June 21-24. As part of the festivities, Snoop Dogg will unveil his most recent venture, Dr. Bombay’s Sweet Exploration. The dessert-centric restaurant will debut its selections at Pier 17 alongside his son’s Bored Taco, both of which are part of Andy Nguyen’s Food Fighters universe.