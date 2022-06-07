Aaron Donald Lands Historic $95M Contract

Following his Super Bowl win, Aaron Donald raised questions about his future in the league. On Monday, those questions were quelled as Donald signed a 3-year, $95 million extension with the Rams that keeps him paid through 2024, Ian Rapoport was the first to report. The deal nets out to an average of $31.6 million annually, making him the first non-quarterback to eclipse the $30 million annual value.

Apple Debuts New iOS 16 Features

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference is upon us. Cupertino’s annual festivities kicked off on Monday. Although reports came in early indicating that the hotly-anticipated VR headset would not make its debut due to issues with its testing and design, the newly revealed features of the upcoming operating system did not disappoint. The new iOS 16 will launch this fall and will feature whole new onscreen functionality and allow users to both edit and unsend text messages. The new operating system will also include enhanced security features.

Phil Mickelson Granted Reserve Spot for LIV Tour’s Inaugural Event

Lefty is headed to London. Phil Mickelson confirmed that he will participate in the LIV Tour’s first tournament at the Centurion Club, which tees off on Thursday, June 9, and boasts a prize pot of over $20 million. He will join other former PGA Tour stars, including Dustin Johnson, who formally revoked his membership to the Tour to make the leap. The news emerged on the same day as reports surfaced that Tiger Woods refused a “massive, nine-figure” payout to also join the tour.

Crypto Companies Dominate Forbes’ FinTech 50 List

Crypto may be in crisis at the moment, but its impact looms large. Forbes released its annual FinTech 50 list, and sitting at the top includes nine cryptocurrency and blockchain companies, including FTX, Alchemy, and OpenSea. Over the last year, these companies have surged onto the scene while collectively raising approximately $6.5 billion in venture funding.

ESPN Launches New WNBA YouTube Series, Around the Rim

The WNBA season is underway. From Becky Hammon’s first season on the bench to the Sun’s continued domination in the East, the storylines are plentiful. Now, ESPN will have a new show on its YouTube channel dedicated to the W. The network announced its new video series, Around the Rim, adapting the popular podcast hosted by LaChina Robinson and Terrika Foster-Brasby for a new platform. The series is set to premiere on June 8.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Sells Minority Stake to Arctos Sports at $3B Valuation

Arctos Sports Partners is continuing to grow its extensive team portfolio. The private equity firm announced that it has purchased a 5% stake in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. HBSE made the move at a $3 billion valuation. The investment marks the most recent for Arctos, which is also currently part of the ownership in a wide range of teams across multiple leagues, including the Golden State Warriors, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Atalanta, among many others.

Tribeca Festival Links with Meta for VR Experiences

The Tribeca Festival kicks off on Wednesday. The annual iconic film and entertainment event is set to feature a number of hotly anticipated films from around the world. This year’s lineup includes a number of sports-related documentaries including Kaepernick and America, The Captain, and McEnroe. This year, the festival is leaning into alternative experiences, teaming up with Meta to stream 20 short films via the Quest VR headset and on the Facebook platform. The festival extends through June 19, and films will be released and run through that time.

Kehlani Becomes H&M’s Official Soundtrack to Summer

Each year, the question looms: What will be the song of the summer? While the answer for 2022 remains uncertain, Kehlani is teaming up with H&M to serve as the fast-fashion brand’s soundtrack for its newest vibrant swimwear campaign. The tropically inspired collection is tracked by the singer’s “Tangerine” off of their appropriately titled Blue Water Road.