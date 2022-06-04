Jack Harlow Curates the Perfect Meal with KFC

Jack Harlow is the pride of Kentucky, so it’s only fitting that he’s teamed up with KFC for his newest collab. While they announced their partnership late last year, Harlow unveiled his signature meal selection, which will be available on June 6. The package includes KFC Spicy Chicken Sandwich, mac & cheese, secret recipe fries, a side of ranch, and lemonade, all decked with Harlow’s face on the packaging.

The Shoe Surgeon Laces the Wing Stop 1s

Sometimes a meme is too good to not turn into reality. Such is the case with the Wing Stop Dunks. A tweet went viral when one user said her mom saw her green dunks at the entryway and asked whose Wing Stop shoes they were. Now, the Shoe Surgeon dialed a clean version of Lemon Pepper 1s. The shoes include ranch on the tongue, supple green leather, and a wing-inspired swoosh.

Sedona Prince Becomes Crocs Newest Ambassador

Sedona Prince is ready to square up for her fifth and final season at Oregon. The outspoken star has amassed a number of NIL deals, including an equity deal with energy drink company RIFF. Now the 6’7” star is adding Crocs as the newest business in her growing portfolio. She revealed on Instagram that she is a new Crocs ambassador, sporting a camo pair with custom jibbitz.

Lululemon Lunges into a Record Year

Not even skyrocketing inflation rates can slow down people’s quest for the perfect yoga pant. Lululemon posted a monstrous $1.6 billion quarter, and adjusted its projections for the year ahead. The Canadian company is now expecting to generate approximately $7.7 billion in 2022, and is hinging its growth on the expansion of both its menswear and international market share.

Big3 Unlocks Ownership with New NFT

Have you always wondered what it would be like to own a professional team? The Big3 is opening up that opportunity with its newest tier of ownership, the Forever Experience Action Token (FEAT). The limited collection of 375 Gold NFTs will drop on June 10 and cost $4,550. The FEAT will open up opportunities for holders, including the possibility of winning a championship ring.

Barcelona Leans Into Olympics Nostalgia with New Kits

In the summer of 1992, all eyes were on Barcelona for the Olympics. “The flame lives on” – or so says the tagline for the football club’s new collection of kits, which went up for sale on Friday. Now, the hometown team is leaning into the memory in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Games. The jerseys also debut the club’s newest sponsor Spotify.