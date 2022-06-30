Stephen Curry Taking His Talents to the 2022 ESPY Awards

Stephen Curry has had a year for the ages. The first half of 2022 has brought Curry his fourth NBA title with the Warriors, his first Finals MVP, a degree from Davidson College, and a web series with Snapchat. Adding to his resumé of greatness, Curry is slated to host this year’s ESPY Awards. In addition to his hosting duties, Curry will be up for three awards. The show is set to premiere on July 20th at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Kylian Mbappe Joins Forces With SoRare as Ambassador

Kylian Mbappe is internationally known for striking goals. Lately, the PSG and French National Team standout has kept busy striking deals, crafting an impressive business portfolio. After revealing his new production venture, Zebra Valley, Mbappe announced his partnership with NFT-powered fantasy soccer platform SoRare. Mbappe will invest in the company while it supports his philanthropic efforts off of the pitch. He joins Serena Williams, who is also an ambassador, having joined the company earlier this year.

Brett Yormark Named Next Big 12 Commissioner

Change is coming to the Big 12. Brett Yormark will replace Bob Bowlsby as the next Big 12 commissioner. Bowlsby announced that he would step away from the position last April. Yormark spent nearly 15 years with Barclays Sports and Entertainment before switching to Roc Nation in 2019. The league hopes that the fresh approach to its leadership will provide an exciting and dynamic experience for the next generation of Big 12 athletes.

NFL Enlists First Sports Betting Executive

After years of resistance, the NFL is all in on betting. The shield announced that David Highhill will serve as its first-ever sports betting sector’s vice president and GM. This is not Highhill’s first stop with the league, having spent a decade with the NFL’s corporate strategy group. The move reflects the broader acceptance of sports betting around the country, and the NFL’s willingness to examine ways to integrate it into the fan experience.

Olivia Moultrie Kicks off New Partnership with Playmaker

Olivia Moultrie is no stranger to making big moves. The Portland Thorns 16-year-old phenom became Playmaker‘s first female brand ambassador. Moultrie will appear in social media posts for the footwear wearables company and star in its upcoming short film Like a Girl , which highlights top female soccer players in the United States and the United Kingdom.

NBA Salary Cap Reportedly Set for 10% Jump for 2022-23

Free agency is upon us, and as franchises prepare to make moves, sources say that the NBA‘s salary cap ceiling will get a substantial lift. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reports that the salary cap will increase by $11.6 million next season, taking it from $112 million to $123.6 million. The luxury tax line for the 2022-23 season is estimated at $150.2 million, with an uncompromising hard cap at $156.9 million.

Disney’s $110,000 Private Jet Experience Sells Out

Do you believe in magic? Seventy-five people answered this question with a resounding yes and will have their opulent Disney dreams come true. The Disney fanatics will experience a once-in-a-lifetime 24-day, 6-country-spanning, private jet-fueled vacation to each of the 12 theme parks worldwide. The downside? The trip comes with a steep price tag of $110,000. The package sold out in pre-sales.

BioSteel is Skating to New NHL Partnership

BioSteel drinks skated their way into business with the NHL starting next season. The company will be the official drink sponsor for the NHL, taking over for Gatorade, which parted ways with the league last month. Just days after the Avalanche took home the Stanley Cup, the NHL also announced a new partnership with iconic streetwear brand Mitchell & Ness, marking its first major deal since joining the Fanatics portfolio.