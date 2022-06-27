Colorado Avalanche Skate to Third Stanley Cup Title

The Stanley Cup is headed to Denver. The Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Sunday night to clinch their third NHL title in franchise history. The Avalanche won the series 4-2, dethroning the Lightning who were in pursuit of a three-peat.

Brittney Griner Set to Appear in Preliminary Hearing on Monday

Bring BG home. The Phoenix Mercury star continues to be detained in Russia following a February incident in which she was allegedly found in possession of hashish oil, but a spot of good news emerged over the weekend. Griner is set to appear in a closed-door preliminary hearing on Monday, her lawyer Alexander Boikov told ABC News. The United States State Department is working closely to try to get Griner released, having indicated she was wrongly detained. Details of the hearing are not available at this time.

Wimbledon Serves up Tennis’ Top Stars

All eyes are on Centre Court. Wimbledon kicks off on Monday, launching the two-week tournament. This year, the sport’s biggest stars are taking to the court in pursuit of Grand Slam glory. Serena Williams is making her return to the grass for the first time since she pulled out of the tournament last year with a hamstring injury. From prize money to betting odds, Boardroom has it all for you in our comprehensive event preview.

TikTok’s Revenue Projected to Triple to $12B

TikTok is trending but we’re not talking about going viral. The social media platform is projected to hit $12 billion in revenue, making it worth more than Twitter and Snapchat combined. TikTok’s rapid rise to the top took place over just five years, and in that short time, it has redefined the role of video in social media, making short-form content king.

Diddy Takes Home Lifetime Achievement Honors at the 2022 BET Awards

Nearly 30 years ago, Bad Boy Entertainment broke into the cultural zeitgeist, changing the game forever. The legendary label ushered forward some of the biggest acts in hip-hop, including The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige. And the man who brought it all together, Sean “Diddy” Combs secured one of the industry’s most prestigious honors, taking home the Lifetime Achievement Award at Sunday’s BET Awards. Silk Sonic, Jazmine Sullivan, and Kendrick Lamar also took home some of the evening’s top honors at the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

Kith Taps J.R. Smith for New Collab with Taylor Made

J.R. Smith has had an incredible year. The two-time NBA champion enrolled at North Carolina A&T to pursue his golf dreams. Not only did Smith make the team, but he’s secured the bag along the way. Smith inked an NIL deal with lululemon. And now, he is the face of a new campaign for Kith. The iconic label is teaming up with Taylor Made for a golf line, fronted by Smith.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Steps Out for Thom Browne



SGA is no stranger to a sartorial risk. The fashion-forward former first-rounder stepped onto the runway in Paris for New York fashion house Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear show. Gilgeous-Alexander’s catwalk debut capped off a big week of ballers making a splash at the annual event. Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker, and Jalen Green were all spotted on the streets.