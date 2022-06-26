LeBron James Triple Logoman Pulls $2.4M at Auction

Just a short time after its exciting pull, the Panini Flawless LeBron James Triple Logoman has found a new home. The one-of-one card sold on Saturday night at Goldin Auctions, fetching $2.4 million. The winner got a borderline steal after it was widely reported that it was set to fetch upwards of $6 million.

Chris Webber’s Social Equity Impact Ventures Nets New York Cannabis Tax Contract

The cannabis business is buzzing in New York City. As recreational storefronts are set to open in the coming months, the state is dedicated to providing assistance to individuals and their families that were impacted by outdated drug laws. To manage this effort, New York selected a partner to manage a $200 million social impact fund. The state tapped Social Equity Impact Ventures, which is co-led by Chris Webber, to help business owners. The fund will be endowed by cannabis taxes collected by the state.

Formula 1 Races to New Media Deal

Formula 1‘s popularity has soared in the wake of the Netflix show Drive to Survive. Now, the sport raced to a new media deal with its broadcast home, ESPN. Reports indicate the new deal is worth an estimated $75-90 million. Currently, the Bristol-based network holds the rights at just $15 million annually. The new deal will keep F1 on ESPN through 2025.

Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium in Line for $288M Facelift

Changes are coming to Knoxville. The University of Tennessee approved a state-funded facelift for the Vols’ home at Neyland Stadium. The upgrades will meet UT’s goals of “modernizing the fan and visitor experience through enhanced amenities and diversified seating options.” The wide range of improvements will include wireless internet, updated founder’s suites, and updated signage around the facility.

Scottish Open Bans LIV Golf Athletes

In just a few weeks, PGA Tour members will head to Scotland. However, members of the newly-formed LIV Golf Tour will be prohibited from teeing off in this year’s tournament, which is set to be held at the world-famous St. Andrews. The news comes as the LIV Tour athletes are headed to Oregon’s Pumpkin Ridge for the secon-ever tournament, set to take place next weekend. Boardroom went deep on the news.