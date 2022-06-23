Candace Parker Highlights Title IX 50-Year Anniversary

Candace Parker credits her professional success to Title IX, and today marks the 50th anniversary of the law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government. The WNBA star stressed the importance of schools successfully implementing Title IX and how faithful adherence to the law will assist in growing women’s basketball at both the college and professional levels. Earlier this year, Parker’s first documentary project, Title IX: 37 Words That Changed America, debuted on TBS.

Stephen Curry Secures Snapchat Original Series

Stephen Curry is having a picture-perfect year. After winning his fourth NBA championship, Snapchat announced Tuesday that the Finals MVP would star in a new original series. The show will follow Curry’s efforts to mentor basketball’s next upcoming stars. Curry’s production company, Unanimous Media, will assist in producing the series.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin Sells Stake in Sixers Ownership

Michael Rubin is selling his stake in the Philadelphia Sixers and New Jersey Devils. Reverting from part-owner to a passionate fan, the Fanatics CEO’s stake in the team was sold through Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the organization that runs both teams. The sale became necessary due due to conflicts that would arise in expanding Fanatics’ business into industries like sports betting. Leaving the 76ers on good terms, the team reassured that Rubin would remain an influential part of its fandom.

Pharrell Named Chief Branding Officer of Doodles NFT Project

Doodle is enlisting Pharrell Williams as its newest Chief Branding Officer. The Neptunes producer will construct an NFT-inspired album titled Doodles Records: Volume 1, launching in partnership with Columbia Records. Adding Pharrell to the project instantly paid off, with standard Doodle NFT prices climbing to 14.5 ETH (approximately $17,000) following the announcement.

Meet the 2022 WNBA All-Star Starters

WNBA All-Star season is right around the corner, and the league announced Wednesday that official co-captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart will lead this year’s All-Star Teams. Each will be paired with an additional co-captain — Sue Bird with Wilson, Sylvia Fowles with Stewart — who previously announced intentions to retire at the end of the season. Other starters include Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who continues to be detained in Russia, was named an honorary All-Star and honorary starter.

Daniel Arsham Launches Objects IV Life Fashion Label

Fashion’s go-to artist is finally starting his own brand. Known for his contemporary art, Daniel Arsham is launching his fashion label entitled Objects IV Life. Arsham hopes to curate “uniforms for a creative life” and will provide basics, outerwear, footwear, and accessories made from sustainable materials.

eBay Acquires NFT Marketplace KnownOrigin

eBay just purchased one of the NFT industry’s leading marketplaces. The deal is a match made in heaven, combining the company’s extensive reach with KnownOrigin’s crypto technology know-how. With the agreement in place, eBay hopes to remain a top online marketplace while moving forward into a new era of digital asset collections.

Ohio State University Trademarks “THE” for Clothing and Apparel

Sometimes, three simple letters can make all the difference. Ohio State University just received a trademark for the word “THE” — as in THE Ohio State University — allowing for the creation, promotion, and distribution of the word on clothing and apparel. OSU’s “THE” word usage isn’t currently tied to any specific font or team colors. The trademark ensures that unlicensed collegiate retailers can’t create replicate memorabilia resembling OSU’s “THE” brand mark.