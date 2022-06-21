Tom Brady Enlists Dude with Sign for Newest BRADY Brand Campaign

The dude with the sign always has something to say. The king of the meme account has taken to badgering Tom Brady for the newest viral campaign for the seven-time Super Bowl champ’s new underwear line for BRADY Brand. In the Instagram post, the Dude holds a sign that says, “Stop trying to promote your underwear, Tom,” which TB12 promptly takes out with his signature spiral.

Harry Styles and Gucci Get a Laugh with 70s-Inspired Collab

Harry Styles is elevating Gucci’s appeal to millennials. The Italian fashion house’s artistic director Alessandro Michele and former One Direction frontman have teamed up to create a twenty-five look collection inspired by the 1970s and feature the brand’s “grumpy bear” logo, a favorite of Styles. The collection, entitled “HA HA HA,” is set to hit storefronts this October.

WNBA’s Latest Documentary“We are the W” Premieres Tonight

The WNBA is humanizing its athletes in its latest film. We are the W will debut tonight on NBA TV at 6:30 p.m. ET. Starring in the film is veteran Angel McCoughtry, Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings; and Didi Richards of the New York Liberty. The powerful film aims to highlight players as more than athletes, emphasizing them as daughters, sisters, leaders, activists, survivors, and much more.

Beyoncé’s Newest Single “Break My Soul” Just Dropped

Beyoncé gave fans a first taste of her Renaissance. The queen just dropped her newest single “Break My Soul” and the internet shut down to head to the dancefloor immediately. Blends of disco and house elements amplify the record with additional vocals provided by Big Freedia. Renaissance is set to release on July 29th, with Bey cryptically adding that it would only be “act i,” giving fans reason to believe that more acts will follow.

Allyson Felix’s Saysh Footwear Brand Secures $8 Million in Fundraising

Allyson Felix may have hung up her track spikes, but the record-holding Olympian is only getting started. Her women’s only footwear brand Saysh raised $8 million led by Gap Inc. With the influx of capital, the brand will expand its product line towards new activity-specific sneakers. Saysh also hopes to scale its own e-commerce channels with Gap Inc. brand Athleta, showcasing the brand on the company’s website.

Phoenix Suns Hire Morgan Cato as First Assistant GM Woman of Color in NBA History

Morgan Cato is blazing a trail. Cato will become the first woman of color to hold the title of assistant GM in NBA history with the Phoenix Suns. She’s no stranger to NBA operations, previously working with the league in New York. Her past initiatives include officiating development, as well as launching Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Jimmy Butler Keeps $100 Cup Dream Alive With Big Face Coffee Brand

Jimmy Butler was serious about $100 coffee cups. Previously, Butler sold cups of coffee to fellow NBA players during the 2020 ‘bubble” season. But now, Jimmy wants to reach $100 per cup status with his Big Face Coffee brand. Butler believes that a variety of coffee beans and unique merch components will help reach the brand’s goals. Currently, Big Face Coffee has a partnership with Van Leeuwen, with their own flavor in their stores all over NYC.

Steph Curry Commemorates Under Armour Origins During Championship Parade

Steph Curry paid homage to his relationship with Under Armour. During the Golden State Warriors championship parade, Steph wore a pair of Anatomix Spawn PEs from when he first signed with the brand in 2013. Since then, Curry has released nine signature sneakers and has produced four championships with the Warriors. Business Insider has reported that Curry alone adds an estimated $14 billion to Under Armour’s market-cap value.

Rob Dyrdek and Diplo Launch New Cannabis Seltzers

White Claw, but make it with your buds. That’s the approach Rob Dyrdek and Diplo took with their new cannabis-infused seltzer developed in collaboration with Leisuretown. The California-based cannabis beverage company partnered with the stars to produce the THC-infused drink, featuring 2.5 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBD. Flavors will include Cherry Vanilla, Ginger Berry, and Yuzu Lime upon their unspecified launch date.