Uncle Snoop Trademarks Spark Virtual Cannabis Ventures

Snoop Dogg wants to be sure that your hard-fought access to cannabis doesn’t disappear once you leap into the metaverse. According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Snoop filed a trademark for “UNCLE SNOOP,” which includes everything from virtual cannabis to IRL munchies. The filing comes just a few months after Snoop and his son who goes by his metaverse persona of Champ Medici launched a virtual cannabis experience with Mobland in celebration of 4/20.

Matt Fitzpatrick Tallies First PGA Title, $3.15M Prize with US Open Win

It came down to the final putt in Brookline. Will Zalatoris lipped a 14-foot putt on 18, which would have brought him into a playoff. However, for the second consecutive major, Zalatoris posted a second-place finish, as England’s Matt Fitzpatrick hoisted the winner’s trophy. Fitzpatrick – who previously won the US Amateur at the same course in 2013 – tallied his first victory on the PGA Tour, and picked up this year’s record-setting $3.15 million prize for the event.

Meta Prepares for Web3 with High-End Fashion Collabs

Metaverse, but make it fashion. Meta is preparing for the next chapter of Web3 by collaborating with designers from the top couture fashion houses, including Thom Browne, Prada, and Balenciaga. The designs will outfit your avatar with the flyest fashions, and the looks will be available in the Meta digital store.

EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Osaka & Stuart Duguid’s EVOLVE Agency Nets Nick Kyrgios as First Client

Naomi Osaka announced last month that she was leaving IMG to start her own agency with long-time agent Stuart Duguid. EVOLVE is positioned to shake up the world of representation, positioning itself as a multifaceted agency that will help athletes develop all aspects of their personal brand – on and off the court. On Monday, EVOLVE announced its first client, bringing Nick Kyrgios on. Kyrgios confirmed the news, saying, “I have consistently tried to do things differently throughout my career and bring my entire personality to the game of tennis.”

Malcolm Jenkins Champions Black & Brown Farmers with New Partnership

Malcolm Jenkins is no stranger to an equity-driven initiative. The two-time Super Bowl champion announced on Monday that he is joining New Liberty Distillery as a board member and investor. With his involvement, the distillery is seeking to create a new whisky blend that is made exclusively from ingredients sourced from Black and brown farmers.

Boardroom has all the details on the new partnership.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Jake Gyllenhall Among Famous Faces at Prada SS 2023

The stars showed out in Milan yesterday as Raf Simons and Prada launched its Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection. Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Odell Beckham Jr, Jeff Goldblum, Damson Idris, and Jake Gyllenhaal were among the familiar faces in the crowd as the hometown fashion house debuted its upcoming men’s collection. All attendees received an iconic paper jacket invitation to the event, which featured paired-down looks bound to be everywhere next summer.

Susquehanna Becomes PointBet’s Biggest Shareholder with $65M Investment

Finance giant Susquehanna International Group announced that it has acquired a 12.7% stake in PointsBet. With the acquisition, SIG becomes the largest proportional investor in the gambling operation. But for SIG Sports – the company’s subsidiary – the $65 million investment was more than just a gamble. PointsBet will utilize SIG-founded Nellie Analytics for data analytics.