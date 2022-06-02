Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Take Title at The Match VI

There was no shortage of trash talk at The Wynn Golf Course on Wednesday. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers took on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes for bragging rights – and a donation to their favorite charities. In the battle of QBs, the elder statesmen took home the title, winning on the final hole. Through the years, The Match has raised over $33 million for various causes.

Kanye West Prepares for YEEZUS Takeover with Extensive Trademark Filings

Yeezy has his eyes on…well, everything. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that the Chicago rapper filed a huge number of trademarks for the YEEZUS moniker. The filings span IRL and virtual offerings, including amusement parks, blockchain-based currencies & tokens, campaign buttons, cosmetics, metaverse experiences, production of TV & radio programs, and retail stores. Meanwhile, Yeezy x GAP billboards are popping up all across the world, with installations in New York, Milan, Tokyo, and beyond.

First Access: FanDuel Exclusive NBA Free Play, Presented by Boardroom

Enter for free and choose your players to compete for your chance to win $1,000+ in prizes including a Boardroom Merch Pack and $1,000 in FanDuel Bonus Cash. Boardroom newsletter subscribers get first access to build their rosters for tonight’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

New Doc Celebrating Legendary ‘NYC POINT GODS’ Coming to SHOWTIME

For many, hoops in the 1980s and 90s marked the pinnacle of the game. The upcoming documentary NYC POINT GODS will showcase the rise of the savvy ball handlers who defined a generation. The film, which is executive produced by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, is set to premiere on SHOWTIME – and across its multiple digital platforms – on Friday, July 29th. The film will document the come up of Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington through NYC streetball and their journeys beyond. POINT GODS is directed by Sam Eliad and executive produced by Coodie and Chike, the duo behind the smash hit Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs.

WNBA Commish Confirms Expansion by 2024

The WNBA is getting set to expand. Commissioner Cathie Engelbert confirmed to The Athletic that the league will designate one to two cities for expansion by the end of 2022, with the goal of tipping off in 2024. The winning city will have to pay an expansion fee estimated to be between $15-20 million. While there is no clear frontrunner at this time, some potential cities for a new squad include Nashville, Oakland, and Toronto.

Lil Nas X Gets Colorful with M&M’s

With the turn of the calendar, Pride Month is officially underway. To celebrate, M&M’s teamed up with Lil Nas X for a slew of upcoming projects. While the details have not yet been revealed, they are working together to prepare “the groundwork for a new platform” that will enable fans to celebrate music and their favorite artists. Details are expected to unfold throughout the month.

Tinker Hatfield Puts His Designs on the NBA 75 with New Michelob ULTRA Collab

The NBA Finals tip-off tonight in the Bay, and Michelob ULTRA is ready to toast the series. The beer brand teamed up with legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield to design this year’s commemorative bottle, his second such project in as many years. Hatfield sat down with Boardroom to discuss the project and his favorite NBA stars to work with in a wide-ranging interview.

Weedmaps Shows Off Its Great Taste with New Pride Campaign

Weedmaps teamed up with queer-owned cannabis beverage company Cann to jumpstart its Pride festivities. The brand released a London Alley-produced music video for a new song, “Taste So Good.” The song was written by Leland, who boasts songwriting credits for the likes of Selena Gomez, BTS, and Ellie Goulding. The video stars a laundry list of entertainers including Patricia Arquette, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gus Kenworthy, and Hayley Kiyoko, and is performed by MNEK.

NFL Approaches Its $250 Million Giving Goal

We are less than 100 days from the NFL season. On Wednesday, the shield announced that amidst a busy offseason, it has re-upped the grants for 21 of its Inspire Change recipients. The focus of the grants is concentrated in four areas: education, economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform. With the newly distributed funds, the total approached within $6 million of its 10-year giving promise of $250 million.

Mets’ Dominic Smith Harnesses the Next Generation of MLB Fans with New NFT

The New York Mets are sitting atop of the NL East, and one of the team’s players is committed to ensuring that there is a whole new generation of fans in line. In partnership with NuArca Labs, Dominic Smith released an NFT collection in partnership with his Baseball Generations initiative. The collection will enable a new type of fan engagement while introducing younger fans to the game. The collection is set to drop this summer.