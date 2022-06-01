Cann & Weedmaps Kick Off Pride Month with ‘Taste So Good’

Cann tapped Weedmaps to collaborate on its 2022 Pride Month campaign. The headliner is original song “Taste So Good,” which features a star-studded music video.

Cann and Weedmaps have more in common than cannabis, and together, the companies are dedicated to promoting the most inclusive Pride Month yet.

Wednesday marks the official start to Pride Month 2022, and in collaboration with Weedmaps, the cannabis-infused beverage brand unveiled a new song: “Taste So Good (The Cann Song).” The accompanying music video features the likes of Patricia Arquette, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Gus Kenworthy, and Hayley Kiyoko alongside stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race like Kornbread, Kerri Colby, Jorgeous, and Willow Pill.

“As a queer-founded brand, it was a dream come true to work on this campaign with the most amazing tribe of queer icons and celebrity allies to introduce the new Lite flavors while championing our message of equality for Pride,” Cann co-founder Luke Anderson said in an official release. “By casting the most diverse supergroup of trailblazers imaginable, spanning sexuality and gender identity spectrums, this campaign reminds everyone just how empty the world would be if we submit to narratives of LGBTQ+ erasure. In a world where ‘Don’t Say Gay’ is gaining momentum, we’re excited to promote a utopia of queer joy.”

“We continue to see disparity in the cannabis space as it relates to the LGBTQ+ community and this campaign is aimed at changing that narrative and celebrating inclusivity and opportunity,” Cann CEO and co-founder Jake Bullock added. “We’re excited to work with Weedmaps, a partner that is equally passionate about advancing the cannabis industry in these areas. That means looking at many of the problems and challenges our industry faces, including social equity, transparency, and inclusivity, and working to tackle them head on.”

“Taste So Good” was written by Leland, who boasts songwriting credits for Selena Gomez, BTS, Ellie Goulding, and Troye Sivan in addition to serving as a composer on Drag Race. Its Jake Wilson-directed video begins with Kenworthy and Kornbread in bed. Kenworthy blows her mind by telling her that they can get Cann delivered, and pulls up Weedmaps on his phone. Next thing they know, Gellar is at their door to drop off a can of Ginger Lemonade before professing her support for LGBTQ+ rights.

A dizzying performance ensues. The song is performed by Kesha, Kenworthy, Kiyoko, MNEK, and VINCINT during the colorful London Alley production.

The cannabis-infused Cann Lite beverage introduced throughout the video is available in Honeydew Mint, Cloudy Apple Rhubarb, Tangerine Hops, and Golden Citrus Bark flavors.

“Our collaboration was a celebratory hybrid between the entertainment and marketing space,” London Alley executive producer Brandon Bonfiglio said. “We leveraged the internal capabilities within London Alley, from song creation and distribution to music video execution, while incorporating major brands. It’s a thrilling look into the future of our industry, and I’m excited for what’s next.”