Kid Cudi’s Moon Man Lands in Cleveland

Kid Cudi is bringing his hometown a piece of outer space. The Cleveland-born emcee will debut the “Moon Man’s Landing” festival to Cleveland, Ohio on September 17. Cudi will headline the event, which will also feature Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, Pusha T, Dominic Fike, 070 Shake, Jaden, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in the lineup. September will be a bit month for Cudi fans, as he also announced that it will mark the drop of his upcoming animated Netflix show Entergalactic and his new album.

David Blitzer Completes American Team Ownership Milestone

David Blitzer has completed the cycle. Blitzer Group’s agreement to purchase 35% of MLB’s Cleveland Guardians has recently been approved by the league. Now, the businessman owns equity in every American major sports league. In addition to the Guardians, Blitzer’s portfolio contains the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils, NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, and MLS’s Real Salt Lake. The estimated value of those teams combined for over $8 billion. Across the pond, Blitzer Group is in the business of the Premier League’s Crystal Palace.

Drake Crushes Apple Music Record in One Hour “Honestly, Nevermind”

Drake’s spontaneous dance album “Honestly, Nevermind” took one hour to break a worldwide Apple Music record. OVO’s top boy owns the most first-day streams on the platform’s dance category, breaking his own record with the summer 2018 release of “Scorpion.” The new record has received mixed reviews from music lovers, stating that the release is the furthest that Toronto’s king has drifted from his definitive sound.

Stephen Curry Celebrates Fourth Ring with New Wine

The 2021-2022 NBA season one that Stephen Curry won’t soon forget. The Warriors superstar took home his first-ever NBA Finals MVP trophy on Thursday. Hours after the final seconds ticked off the clock, his wine label, The Domaine Curry, launched a new vintage inspired by the victory. The Four Rings Blend will be available as a limited erlease.

Gucci Releases Collector’s Cocktail Alongside its New Cafe and Cocktail Bar

Cocktails, but make it fashion. Gucci is raising the bar for elegance in the spirits industry. The Italian fashion house recently announced a collector’s cocktail in celebration of Gucci Giardino 25, a new cafe and cocktail bar in Florence. The extremely rare pre-mixed cocktail will exclusively be available at the flagship location and online for a retail value of $146.

High School Standout Ashlyn Watkins Inks Management Deal with Klutch

Klutch Sports Group has a really big team. On Friday, that team got bigger as it announced that it has linked with Ashlyn Watkins for representation. The former Gatorade Player of the Year is heading to South Carolina in pursuit of a ‘ship. At Klutch, Watkins will join her Gamecocks teammate Brea Beal, who also recently inked a deal for NIL representation.