Serena Williams Serves Up Wimbledon Return

The GOAT is back. Serena Williams teased a return to tennis on Instagram on Tuesday, with a photo of her Nike-clad feet on a grass court – the iconic symbol of Wimbledon. Later, The New York Times reported that the 23-time Grand Slam champion received one of six wild-card entries to the iconic English tournament and will lace up when it kicks off next week. In the run-up to the event, Williams will play doubles with the No. 4 player in the world, Ons Jabeur. This will be Serena’s first competition since last year’s tournament when she suffered a hamstring injury shortly into her first-round match.

Eli Manning Gets the Cartoon Treatment with Upcoming Series

Eli Manning loves a good draw play. Now, the two-time Super Bowl champion is bringing his creative talents to a new animated series that will center on a shy quarterback with a secret superpower – fittingly, a magic arm. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sneaky QB will lead a team of unlikely players on adventures. Manning will voice a supporting character on the program, which is looking for a streaming home.

Russia Extends Brittney Griner’s Detention

The refrain is simple: Bring BG Home. Russian officials announced that they will extend Brittney Griner’s detention in the country following an incident involving the alleged possession of drug paraphernalia that took place at an airport on February 17 of this year. State Department officials met with BG’s Phoenix Mercury teammates to explain the situation but failed to offer good news as to the immediate status of her return.

Kevin Durant & Rich Kleiman Produced “Swagger” Will Return to Apple TV+ for Season 2

Kevin Durant and his producing partners are returning, this time with a little more Swagger. Apple TV+ confirmed that a second season is in the works on Tuesday. The show is based on Durant’s experiences on the AAU circuit, and highlights the complex stories of the players, coaches, and their families.

Deadmau5 Unmasks the Future of Banking with Zytara

Deadmau5 is no stranger to innovation. The be-masked electronic producer is teaming up with digital banking company Zytara for a branded endeavor, he revealed via Twitter on Tuesday. The partnership will unlock virtual banking experiences for Zytara customers around the world.

Major League Soccer Lands Blockbuster 10-year, $2.5B Deal with Apple TV

The MLS just leveled up its game. The American soccer league upgraded its broadcast deal, netting nearly two times as much annually than its previous deal. Apple TV announced on Tuesday that it inked a 10-year, $2.5 billion deal that includes live coverage of every MLS regular season and postseason match, as well as full coverage of the CONCACAF Leagues Cup. Boardroom has all the details of the historic deal.

Richard Sherman is Taking His Talents to Prime Video

Thursday Night Football is getting a total overhaul in 2022. The weekly game is switching networks, finding its new home on Prime Video. Richard Sherman revealed to the NFL Network’s Steve Wyche that he will join the streaming service as an analyst. The outspoken cornerback will serve up his signature insights on the games, joining Tony Gonzalez, Al Michaels, and Kirk Herbstreit. In the conversation, the 34-year-old did not fully rule out a return to the gridiron.

Will Zalatoris, Harold Varner III Tee Up the PGA Tour with New FanDuel Campaign

The US Open tees off on Thursday in Brookline, and there’s no shortage of storylines in this year’s competition. In advance of the first tee time, FanDuel released a new campaign featuring PGA Tour stars Abraham Ancer, Will Zalatoris, Harold Varner III, and existing FanDuel PGA TOUR partner, Jordan Spieth. The broadcast will air during the US Open and continue through February 2023. Additionally, FanDuel will extend the partnership to social media platforms, with content encircling FanDuel’s Free-to-Play betting features.

Squid Games Sets to Return with New Challenge and Record-setting Prize Pot

Squid Games but make it a reality. The wildly popular Netflix phenomenon announced on Tuesday that it is coming back. The new version of the show is being billed as “the biggest reality competition ever.” Squid Games Challenge, will feature 456 contestants vying for a $4.56 million pot, marking the largest lump-sum cash prize in TV history and the largest competition series cast ever assembled.

Little Caesars Locks In as the Official Pizza of the NFL

It’s the end of an era. The NFL announced that it has found a new pizza king, bringing on Little Caesars as its official pizza sponsor of the league. Football fans can expect a Little Caesars’ takeover of various NFL properties in the upcoming season. The partnerships will bridge social media, revised NFL-themed packaging, and more. The two will also partner on philanthropic efforts focused on bringing food to the hungry.