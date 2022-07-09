Elon Musk Backs Out of Twitter Deal, Board Expected to Challenge

Less than three months after submitting a $44 billion roadmap to purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk announced late on Friday that he was walking away from the deal. The SEC paperwork filed by Musk cited that the company failed to provide meaningful data surrounding its average daily users. Twitter’s Board of Directors has indicated that it will pursue legal action in an effort to move things forward.

Breanna Stewart, PUMA Unveil Signature Shoe

Stewie is headed to Chicago for this weekend’s WNBA All-Star Game. As she takes to the hardwood, the Seattle Storm star will be rocking her very own signature footwear. PUMA unveiled the Stewie 1 on Friday, making her just the 10th WNBA athlete to receive her own namesake model — and the first in over a decade.

NBA Reveals Summer League Bling

The NBA’s next generation of stars are showing up and showing out in Vegas at NBA Summer League. For the very first time, this year’s champ will take home more than just bragging rights. Winners of this years Summer League will receive a customized championship ring. ESPN’s Malika Andrews debuted the rings on Twitter on Friday.

Dorell Wright Tapped as Head Coach at Donda Academy

Donda Academy – the school founded by Kanye West – selected former NBA journeyman Dorell Wright as its head coach for the 2022-2023 season. Wright had a 16-year career, spending time with the Heat, Warriors, Blazers, and 76ers, and also put in runs overseas. He took home an NBA title as part of the 2006 Miami Heat team. Since retiring in 2020, he’s served as an analyst for the Warriors.

OVO Teams Up with Mike Tyson for Limited-edition Collab

Drake is never one to back down from a fight. His latest OVO collection is a nod to those who inspire him. The brand launched a new collab with Mike Tyson. The capsule collection features the OVO signature owl and “Tyson vs. OVO: World Heavyweight Champions” stitching. It also includes t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshorts that display a young Iron Mike in the fighting stance. The collection is available on the OVO site and will set you back $68-158.

NFT Sales Plummet 94% in First Half of 2022

NFT sales started the year by shattering records. With the cooling of crypto, many people have become resistant to digital collectibles. Data from The Block show that after starting the year with a $16.6 billion bang, there was only $1 billion in trade volume in June. At this year’s Sloan Conference, Gary Vee and Michael Rubin predicted that NFTs would crash, but see this as part of the longer-term growth trajectory for the blockchain-backed market.