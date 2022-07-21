Yeezy Season Continues with Retail Pop Up

Earlier this week, Ye took to Instagram to submit a formal request to meet with Gap Chairman Bob L. Martin. In an extended post that sits alone on his feed, Ye documented the success of the collaboration with the San Francisco-based brand, which he declared netted $14 million. Now, New Yorkers will be the first to get their hands on Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga apparel in-store, beginning with Gap’s Times Square location in New York City. The YZY Instagram account launched and debuted the news in a silent commercial showcasing a cashier and customer transaction for the merchandise while both wearing the Balenciaga product. For fans who aren’t in New York, the clothing will still be available on the official YZY GAP online store.

Shohei Ohtani, Katie Ledecky Take Home Top Honors at the ESPYs

The 2022 ESPYS highlighted the best of the best in the world of sports. LA Angels pitcher and home run slugger Shohei Ohtani took home best male athlete honors, while Olympian Katie Ledecky won the ESPY for the best female athlete. NBA champion and finals MVP Stephen Curry hosted the event while also taking home the ESPY for best NBA player and best record-breaking moment.

In advance of his hosting duties, Boardroom dove into Steph’s business evolution.

Philadelphia 76ers Eye New Downtown Home in 2031

The 76er’s stock is on the rise. Not only did James Harden agree to a lower contract to help the team build, but the team announced on Thursday that it will begin construction on a new home. The $1.3 billion, privately-funded project is expected to open in 2031 and will be called “76 Place.”

Boardroom sat down with the project’s lead, David Adelman, for a recent Boardroom Q&A.

FaZe Clan Hits the Nasdaq at $725M Valuation

After months of preparation, FaZe Clan is live on the Nasdaq. Trading under $FAZE, the e-sport organization/ lifestyle brand became the first-ever publicly traded company of its kind. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp made the SPAC merger possible putting the value of FaZe at $725 million, beneath its anticipated valuation of $1 billion. CEO Lee Trink identified an exciting future for FaZe, which may include gambling, fan clubs, and Web3 partnerships. The stock had a tough first day on the market, dropping from $13 to just over $10.

Jeannie Buss-backed Lakers Series Heads to Hulu

The most historic NBA franchise is getting the docuseries treatment. Lakers’ CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss announced a 10-episode show that will premiere on Hulu depicting the last four decades of the organization. Currently unnamed, the series will feature interviews with over 35 important figures in the team’s history, including the Buss family, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, and more. With the success of HBO’s Winning Time, the series will allow us to answer the question; what is crazier reality or fiction?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Welcome you to Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator and star Rob McElhenney made a pandemic purchase. The two acquired stakes in Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest football clubs. Now, they’re bringing the story of their relationship with the club to FX. Welcome to Wrexham chronicles their attempt to turn around a beloved team doomed for extinction. The show drops on August 24.

Justin Bieber Resumes “Justice” World Tour

After an extended hiatus, the Biebs is back. Last month, the global pop star announced that he had to pause his tour due to a rare neurological issue called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused paralysis on this side of his face. Bieber will return to the road, kicking off on July 31 in Lucca, Italy.

Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez Headline BreakingT’s NFT Collection

The Nationals may have canceled Juan Soto’s private flight after he turned down their massive deal, but the standout left fielder won’t let that deter him from celebrating his Home Run Derby win. Licensed sports apparel company BreakingT launched their newest NFT, featuring Soto. Second place finisher Julio Rodriguez will also be featured on the colorful stitched patches with 53 & 81 minted digital patches for each player’s respective HR total during the competition.

H.E.R to Make History as Belle in Live-action “Beauty & the Beast”

H.E.R is breaking barriers for a familiar character. The Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter will star as Belle in a new version of Beauty & the Beast coming to ABC. Her depiction will mark the first time an Afro-Filipina woman will play the role of Belle onscreen.

Serge Ibaka Shares “Art.” Debut Album Snippet

Serge Ibaka once expanded his resume from NBA Champion to YouTube chef. Now the stylish hooper is taking his talents to the recording booth. Ibaka took to Instagram to share a snippet from his debut album entitled “art.” The project features Diplo, French singer-songwriter Tayc, Ninho, and more.

WNBA Legend Angel McCoughtry Adds Producer to Résumé

Angel McCoughtry is showcasing the frightening history of Lake Lanier. The WNBA star took to social media to share a trailer for the project as its executive producer. McCoughtry hinted at a role in the film set for release in 2023. Lanier will depict the dark history of the “Lady of the Lake,” documenting the mysterious cases that occurred during the 1950s.