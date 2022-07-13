Fanatics and Nike Ink Long-term College Deal

Earlier this year, Fanatics announced its college takeover. The online retail conglomerate revealed a deal with Nike that will make it the primary manufacturer of fan apparel for a select number of the Swoosh’s schools. Nike will continue to serve as the manufacturer for team apparel. The move comes as Nike confirmed that it was looking to make a “strategic shift in how it serves NCAA university partners.” Representatives from Fanatics confirmed the news of the deal to CNBC. According to inside sources, the manufacturing partnership will kick off in 2024.

“Succession” Takes the Lead with 25 Emmy Nominations

The Emmy nominations are upon us, and this year’s award show will be packed with storylines. HBO‘s Succession led all programs with 25 nominations. HBO/HBO Max surged to 140 noms, with the additional success of shows like White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Euphoria (16), and Barry (14). However, it was Warner Bros. Discovery that led all networks with 155 nominations. Abbot Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson made history as the first Black woman to net three nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Best Writing in a Comedy Series, and Lead Actress. Zendaya also made history as the youngest individual to be nominated for a production category for Euphoria.

Animoca Brands Skyrockets to $5.9B Valuation

The crypto crash is squarely upon us, but some Web3 companies continue to thrive. One of those is blockchain game maker and crypto investor Animoca Brands. The Hong Kong-based company revealed a $5.9 billion valuation on the heels of a successful $75 million fundraising round. Companies invested in the brand are Liberty City Ventures, Kingsway Capital, and 10T Holdings.

Ndamukong Suh Tackles $1.5B Merger With Falcon’s Beyond

In addition to intimidating offenses around the NFL, Ndamukong Suh serves as an advisor to FAST Acquisition II. In its most recent deal, the SPAC will merge forces with theme park developer Falcon’s Beyond Global, Sportico reports. Falcon’s Beyond is a designer for major theme parks, sports venues, and more worldwide, which brands itself as a full-scale entertainment and experience company.

Serena Williams Serves Up CloneX NFT Gift

Through the years, Serena Williams has assembled quite the NFT collection. Now, she is the newest owner of Clone X #171. Artist Takashi Murakami created the NFT collection, which houses over 20,000 next-gen avatars. Data from OpenSea reveals that the NFT was transferred four months ago to Serena from RTFKT, a Nike-owned company specializing in creating digital footwear. The news comes at the same time that the Swoosh teased a platform for digital assets, leading some to wonder if the two moves are related.

NFLPA Unveils STG Football, Eyes Blockchain Gaming Space

The NFLPA is making moves in the gaming space. Earlier this year, the NFLPA announced it had linked up with Status Pro to create enhanced VR experiences. Now, it has revealed a partnership with SuperTeam Games for a one-of-a-kind football experience. Per an official press release, the NFLPA announced it will collaborate with OneTeam Partners to bring football fans STG Football. The blockchain-enabled game will feature 7v7 fast football action with versions for a number of different gaming platforms over the next several months.

Highly Anticipated Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force One Drop Scheduled for Next Week

Nike unveiled one of the year’s most hotly-anticipated sneaker drops, but the price tag may make you gasp. On July 19, the Beaverton brand will release nine colorways of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force Ones by Virgil Abloh. The collection includes seven low styles and two mids with steep price tags ranging from $2,750 for lows to $3,450 for mid-tops. The drop marks the first in a series, which is expected to net 21 different colorways. No additional information about the remaining 12 pairs is known at this time.

Aaron Judge Makes Splash as Waiākea Ambassador

Aaron Judge is no stranger to making a splash. The Yankees All-Star announced that he is the newest ambassador for Waiākea, a sustainably sourced Hawaiian volcanic water company. As part of their partnership, Judge received an equity stake in the company and will serve as the face of the beverage in upcoming marketing efforts. Additionally, Waiākea will work together with his ALL RISE Foundation, which provides charitable initiatives in his hometown of Linden, California.

Spotify Purchases Chart-Topping Trivia Game Heardle

Can you name that tune? Millions of people across the world have integrated the hit online game Heardle into their daily routines. But Spotify views Heardle as much more than a game. The music streaming service purchased the online game. Like Wordle, the game gives users a limited number of guesses to identify a hit song. Currently, Heardle is available in U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As part of the acquisition, Spotify will bring it to a number of new markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed; however, users will be able to continue to play the game for free.

Wiz Khalifa Headlines Inaugural FanDuel Fanfest Event

FanDuel is bringing sports fans and music lovers together. The gambling company announced FanDuel Fanfest, a unique event in Chicago that will blend music performances and sports challenges. Wiz Khalifa is expected to headline the event, which will also include performances by world-renown DJ Alesso and others. Brian Urlacher and other Chicago sports legends will also appear in various sports challenges, including axe throwing, Connect Four, H-O-R-S-E, and more.