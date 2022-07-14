LeBron James Doubles Down on the Community With LIFEWTR

LeBron James and LIFEWTR are teaming up to champion underrepresented voices and help individuals and communities flourish as part of a multi-year partnership. It signals a new chapter of King James’ deal with PepsiCo, LIFEWTR’s parent company, which he signed last year. In the announcement, LeBron teased how the partnership will fuel the community empowerment work that he does with his I PROMISE program, which recently expanded to include a comprehensive wellness center.

Netflix Confirms David Beckham Docuseries

Netflix is immortalizing Davin Beckham. After a year of speculation, the streaming platform verified that Beckham would be receiving the documentary treatment. Netflix additionally confirmed the program will feature never-before-seen footage, archived interviews, and testimonials from family and friends. Through the years, Beckham has assembled a massive business portfolio, building his legacy far beyond the pitch.

Patrick Mahomes, Molson Coors Shed Light on Ad Regulation

Did you know that athletes can’t be shown consuming adult beverages in ads? Coors Light leaned into the regulation with Patrick Mahomes in its newest, hilarious campaign. The Molson-Coors beverage tapped the Super Bowl champ to endorse its Coors light, a flashlight that very closely resembles a silver bullet. “The Coors Light” sold out in an hour — with all proceeds going to the QB’s Mahomies Foundation.

Lil Baby Peels Back the Curtain with New Documentary

Lil Baby has got a story to tell. The Atlanta rapper let cameras inside his life, culminating in the documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, and dropped the trailer on Wednesday. The film premiered last month at the Tribeca Festival in New York City, chronicling his life, from his youth to the sweeping success of his musical career. It will air exclusively on Prime Video on August 26.

Drake Unveils Road to OVO Fest Tour Lineup

Get ready to run through The Six with your woes. OVO announced the lineup for its upcoming Road to OVO Fest Tour. The Drake-backed collective will generate some nostalgia in a few weeks, bringing together a Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nikki Minaj. The lineup also includes Lil Baby and Chris Brown. In the announcement, Drizzy also revealed his plans to host an “October World Reunion” to mark the 10th anniversary. With the newest iteration, he’ll take the festival worldwide.

NBA to Pay Past ABA Players $25 Million

The NBA is hooking up past ABA players with a recognition plan worth $25 million. The program benefits previous members of the ABA who competed in the league but did not qualify for the NBA’s pension plan. NBA commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged the legacy of the ABA and its contribution to the sport. He released a statement, saying: “These pioneers made meaningful contributions to help grow the game of professional basketball and we all believe it’s appropriate to provide financial recognition to this group for their impact.” The package will impact 115 former players and will be paid out by the NBA and the NBPA.

NWSL Eyes Expansion with Inner Circle Sports

The National Women’s Soccer League has its sights set on expansion. The NWSL tapped Inner Circle Bank to facilitate a two-team expansion by 2024. League commissioner Jessica Berman told ESPN that there are 30 interested groups. The destinations for the two teams are unknown at this time.

Karlie Kloss Hits the Runway in Roblox

You better work. Karlie Kloss and Roblox are taking fashion to the metaverse. The supermodel is launching the Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase to promote Roblox’s digital apparel with five digital pop-up shops taking place between July 12-25. Passionate about the internet and coding, Kloss founded Kode With Klossy to teach girls and gender-nonconforming kids how to code. In an interview with Vogue, Kloss noted how the expansion of fashion into the metaverse will prepare the next generation of designers, saying, “These designers on Roblox are coding, not sewing.”

Microsoft Assists Netflix With Ad-supported Subscriptions

Netflix has had a difficult year. After announcing restrictions on account sharing, the streaming platform hemorrhaged users and watched its stock prices plummet. In an attempt to diversify, Netflix is examing opportunities to expand its membership options to attract new users. To make the transition, the streaming service has announced that it will partner with Microsoft for its ad-supported service.

.