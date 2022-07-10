WNBA Heads to the Windy City for All-Star Weekend

We are at the halfway point of the WNBA season and the league’s stars are showing up in the Windy City. Tonight marks the All-Star Game. Team Wilson will take on Team Stewart, with Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles serving as co-captains for each. The Chicago Sky’ Allie Quigley played hometown here, kicking off the events by banking her fourth three-point title. The game will be on ABC at 1:00 pm EST.

Elena Rybakina Lifts Wimbledon’s Venus Rosewater Dish

The stars came out at the All England Club on Saturday as No. 17 Elena Rybakina took on No. 2 Ons Jabeur in the final. Jabeur vaulted to notoriety a few weeks earlier, as she was selected by Serena Williams to serve as her partner for her return to the court in the run-up to Wimbledon. Although Jabeur came out with a dominant first set, Rybakina swept the second two (3-6; 6-2; 6-2) to emerge as the victor.

NBA Legend Tony Parker Introduces $4B Financial Advisory with NorthRock

Tony Parker is making the most of his post-retirement existence. In addition to serving as a part-owner of ASVEL Basket, the Spurs legend has crafted a deep business portfolio. Most recently, he announced that he will serve as a founding partner of NorthRock X, a new financial advisory firm that specializes in working with 140 of the biggest athletes and entertainers and has over $4 billion in assets.

Manchester United Unveils Vintage-inspired Kits

American football isn’t the only sport drawing inspiration from vintage jerseys these days. Manchester United revealed their newest home kits, made in collaboration with adidas. The classic silhouette most notably marks the return of the popped white collar. The club will sport the jerseys at home during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

KITH Swings into the World of Spiderman

There is nothing that can stop the KITH collaboration machine. The New York fashion brand linked with the likes of TaylorMade, The Sopranos, and many more. In its most recent roll out, it linked with the Spiderverse to commemorate the comic’s 60th anniversary. The collab includes a custom comic and a limited-edition line featuring tees, hoodies, and more.