The New NFL Uniforms and Throwbacks Ready to Take the Field

Now that the league has loosened its uniform restrictions, some classic NFL throwback jerseys are making a comeback, including the Eagles’ Kelly Green and Bucs’ Creamsicle getups.

The NFL‘s “single-helmet rule” is no more. As the league announced in a memo last year, beginning in 2022, teams will be able to wear a secondary helmet for home games to pair with their alternate, classic, or Color Rush uniforms.

This undoes a rule instituted in 2013 mandating that teams use only one helmet in order to ensure proper fit and to keep players from cycling in and out of multiple versions that have the potential to be less safe. Now, as long as each helmet complies with the NFL’s specified safety criteria, the rule has been loosened to allow players to don helmets that better correspond with throwbacks and alternates.

Here’s everything we know about the teams that plan to take advantage in 2022 and beyond.

New Orleans Saints

Black helmet (2022)

The Saints had a litany of options, but their choices ultimately boiled down to black, gold, and white. The team chose a black design with their logo emblazoned the side and a Fleur-de-Lis stripe down the middle. The helmets will accompany the Saints’ all-white Color Rush jerseys, notes Mike Triplett of ESPN.

New Helmet Drop…. 🔥



The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season.



The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed 👀 pic.twitter.com/utN6Hid0NA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022

New England Patriots

Alternate red throwback uniforms (2022)

After a decade-long hiatus, the Patriots’ red throwback uniforms will return later this year. The uniforms are identical to the original red, white, and blue that the team wore from 1960 to 1993. Starting in 2000, the Pats switched over to the colors and patterns we know today, but later this year, fans will rejoice at the opportunity to celebrate the past in the present.

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

Washington Commanders

Completely new primary uniforms (2022)

Alternate black uniforms (2022)

After a year without a proper mascot, the football team in our nation’s capital formerly, temporarily known as the Washington Football Team rebranded itself as the Washington Commanders. To mark the beginning of a new era, the team unveiled new uniforms that provide a style update while preserving the club’s traditional burgundy and gold as their primary colors.

Fans can also expect a new twist — an alternate black jersey that uses burgundy and gold as secondary colors.

Forever a tradition: Burgundy & Gold pic.twitter.com/RSNEx96TI5 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

Philadelphia Eagles

Black helmet (2022)

Kelly Green throwback uniforms (2023)

Like many other uniforms on this list, the Eagles have not worn their iconic Kelly Green jerseys and helmets since 2010 due to the NFL’s rules. That will change next year, as the team announced in March that the jerseys would return. In the meantime, the team is also set to debut a black helmet later this year, though we haven’t seen photos yet.

The franchise also has plans to update its official logo, keeping the Eagle mascot but introducing new lettering.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“Creamsicle” throwback uniforms (2023)

Though they were originally planned for a 2022 return, global supply chain issues pushed the Buccaneers‘ orange creamsicle throwback uniforms to 2023. The Buccaneers originally wore the love-them-or-hate-them uniforms for two decades, from 1976-1996, before eventually adopting red, pewter, and black in ’97 and adding orange back into the mix in 2014.

Coming Soon: Detroit Lions

There will be no change to the Detroit Lions’ uniforms this season, but as team president Rod Wood told reporters in March, “We’re actually starting a process to look at a possible change for next year. It’s really like a year-plus lead time, so we just convened a committee. I know we get a lot of things tweeted at us and suggestions about what fans want, so we catalogue all those and we’ll take them under advisement.”

From Motor City and beyond, stay tuned for more on NFL throwback jerseys. Thanks to a much-needed rule change, the floodgates are officially open.