Beyoncé Makes Lemonade with Lemon Perfect

With her most recent investment, Beyoncé is looking to turn lemons into lemonade. On Thursday, Lemon Perfect announced that it had completed a $31 million Series A round, including a substantial investment from Beyoncé herself. The company makes a sugar-free lemon drink that seeks to revolutionize hydration.

WNBA Drops BUCKETS with New Wave Sports + Entertainment Deal

The WNBA season is nearly upon us. As the league sets to tip-off next week, it announced its newest major partnership with Wave Sports + Entertainment, which includes the release of the brand new flagship basketball brand, BUCKETS. The deal includes the creation of original programming, including a series hosted by Jordan Ligons, and social content to help further promote the W’s growing brand.

F1’s Mercedes – AMG Petronas Team is Off to the Races with FTX

Next weekend’s Miami GP is positioned to be a spectacle. From a pop-up yacht club to a corresponding music and arts festival, attendees will have no shortage of events to keep them occupied, far beyond the race itself. One of the sport’s most popular teams, Mercedes-AMG, is teaming up with FTX to launch a signature set of NFTs in advance of the race. The collection kicks off with 2,500 free-to-claim “Ticket Stubs,” designed in collaboration with Mad Dog Jones, that will become available on the FTX Marketplace next Friday, May 6.

Allyson Felix Prepares for the Next Race with Saysh

Before hanging up her spikes, Allyson Felix racked up nearly every single accolade in track and field. Now, she is preparing for the next chapter having completed a successful, multimillion-dollar fundraising round for her women-forward sneaker brand Saysh. The round was led by Iris Partners, and the details are not known at this time. Felix announced in an interview with WWD that the funding will unlock the next level of growth for the company, including expanding its team, research and development, and creating pop-up events.

Snap Drone Sets to Up the Selfie Game

From a puppy dog face to a perfect airbrush, Snapchat filters have been providing users with selfie entertainment for a while now. The company unveiled its newest innovation. Enter Pixy – Snap’s new mini drone that helps you capture all your best angles. The device costs $230 and can capture selfies from a number of different views, which then upload automatically to the app. It is currently available for pre-order and will release more widely in May.

The Weeknd Redefines His Deal with Universal Music Group

The Weeknd continues his reign as one of the biggest stars in the world by nearly every measure. And on Thursday, he took yet another step to redefine the game as he extended his existing contract with UMG. The new deal encapsulates his publishing rights, his brand management, and future AV projects. While the financial details of the agreement are not available at this time, industry experts estimate that it is one of the biggest deals in history.

Lizzo Caps an Epic Week with First Metaverse Concert

Lizzo’s having one of those weeks in which everything seems to be going her way. The songstress celebrated Taurus season in style, ushering in her 34th birthday with a surprise appearance with Harry Styles at Coachella and the launch of her YITTY line with Fabletics. Additionally, she announced her upcoming arena tour, where tickets are already in high demand. But dominating the physical world isn’t enough for the flute-playing queen, as she announced on Thursday that she will team up with Roblox and Logitech to perform at the Song Breakers Awards in the metaverse, scheduled for this Saturday at 1 pm.

Fancurve Prepares to Define the Future of Fandom Following $6.25M Investment

Every sports fan remembers getting their hands on their very own jersey. That joint sense of ownership and pride that comes with wearing your favorite player’s number, and embodying a little bit of the swag. Fancurve is prepared to introduce that feeling to the next generation of fans who are disrupting what it means to be a fan in the metaverse. The company will work with various teams and culture-defining brands to design virtual apparel drops. They locked in a $6.25 million seed round to help lay the foundation for their next steps, with support from representatives from SoRare and OneFootball and world-class footballers, André Schürrle and Mario Götze.