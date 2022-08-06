Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton Think Pink for Maison Valentino

Lewis Hamilton and Zendaya are two of the most in-demand individuals in the culture. Known for their style, grace, and commitment to causes bigger than themselves, the two have commanded multiple endorsements and solidified their role as tastemakers. That’s not even to mention that they both sit atop of their respective professions among the best to do it. Now, the two jumped in front of the lens for the newest Valentino campaign which pays homage to the power of pink. According to a press release from the luxury brand, “You cannot own a color, but you can own a feeling.”

MLS Signs First-ever Digital Athlete with Bored Ape Acquisition

MLS All-Star week is upon us. Making moves to jumpstart the celebrations, the league announced that it has signed Striker, a Bored Ape, to a professional contract. The unexpected acquisition marks the first-ever pro contract signed by a digital athlete. Expect to learn more about the virtual Striker throughout this week’s all-star events.

Atlanta Braves Ride World Series Win to $260M Quarter

The Braves are in the midst of a heated series with their division rival Mets. As the two duke it out in Queens this weekend for first standing in the NL East, the Braves are celebrating a different kind of win. The club revealed that last year’s World Series title drove $260 million in revenue during the last quarter for its parent company Liberty Media, reflecting a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase.

Bill Walton Set to Receive ESPN’s “30 for 30” Treatment

Bill Walton has a lifetime of stories to tell. The quirky Hall of Famer will be the most recent recipient of ESPN’s 30 for 30 treatment. The documentary-style production will illustrate Walton’s illustrious career – from his days at UCLA to his current place in the broadcaster’s booth. It will also focus on his life off the court, including his activism and his love for the Grateful Dead. The film will be directed by Steven James, the man behind Hoop Dreams.

Reebok Re-releases Iverson “Mid Toe Blue” Question

Reebok is rolling out the retros. Hot on the heels of the Answer 1, the iconic brand announced the re-release of the “Mid Toe Blue” Questions. The Jordan-inspired silhouette that marked Allen Iverson’s Rookie of the Year campaign repopulated the shelves on Aug. 19 calling back to the legendary ‘76ers colorway. Boardroom goes deep on the origin story of one of the best shoes in the game.

USC’s Caleb Williams Teams Up with Futuremood for Custom Collection

USC’s season is shaping up quite nicely, and that’s due in large part to its new QB, Caleb Williams. To celebrate his west coast adventure, Williams has been cashing in on NIL opportunities. This week, he announced his collaboration and investment in mood-altering sunglass company Futuremood. The sophomore signal-caller joined rapper Lil Yachty, model Slick Woods, and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers in the brand’s latest round. Williams’ collection is available now on the company’s official website.