Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos’ Ownership Team

For their next chapter, the Denver Broncos are assembling a powerful front office. The Walton-Penner family purchased the team for a record-breaking $4.65 billion in April. Last month, the Broncos welcomed former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice to the ownership group. Now, she will be joined by seven-time Formula 1 racing champion Lewis Hamilton. Rob Walton formally welcomed Hamilton in a statement, saying that he knows how to “lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.” New Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara were Hamilton’s guests at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year.

Kendrick Lamar to Headline Formula 1 After-Race Concert

Formula 1 may be on its extended mid-season break, but the red-hot race series is ready for the next stretch. Kendrick Lamar will headline Formula 1’s Saturday night Yasalam After-Race Concert on Nov. 19. King Kendrick joins the Swedish House Mafia in the concert exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

Padres Land Juan Soto in Blockbuster Deal

Juan Soto‘s dramatic end with the Washington Nationals has finally arrived. After declining a 15-year $440 million deal that would’ve been the most lucrative in baseball history, the ballclub traded Soto to the San Diego Padres just before the MLB trade deadline closed. The Padres acquire Soto and first basemen Josh Bell for MacKenzie Gore, Jarlin Susana, Robert Hassell III, CJ Abrams, James Wood, and Luke Voit.

Linda Cohn Celebrates 30 Years ESPN Career With Multi-year Extension

Linda Cohn is celebrating her 30th anniversary with ESPN in style. The network announced that it signed Cohn to a multi-year extension. Cohn will continue her role as a SportsCenter anchor and NHL contributor. She is ESPN’s longest-tenured SportsCenter host and a 2017 inductee into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame.

Gucci Opens the Door for ApeCoin Purchases

Your ApeCoin can now be used to purchase the hottest brand in the world. Gucci announced that it would accept the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s preferred form of currency through BitPay. The currency is only the most recent alternative payment acknowledged by the Italian fashion house, following Gucci’s announcement that it will accept cryptocurrencies earlier this year.

Kid Cudi Launches McDonald’s Merch Collab into Orbit

The Moonman has landed between the iconic golden arches. After collaborating with Kid Cudi for a virtual summer camp program, McDonald’s has released a limited edition merch collection with the artist exclusively on the McDonald’s app. Cudi fans will have to order at least $1.00 worth of food on the app, which activates the ability to purchase from the 15-piece collection. The limited-release collab includes t-shirts featuring Cudi and McDonald’s rag-tag crew of characters, such as the Hamburglar, Grimace, and more.

Warner Scratches “Batgirl” After $90M Investment

Warner Brothers has axed all plans to release DC Comic’s Batgirl movie. The film, which starred Leslie Grace in the lead role and Michael Keaton reprising his Batman role, was greenlit in 2021 for HBO Max and was in post-production. Warner Brothers recently pivoted to films developed for in-theater releases, which drove the decision. Sources indicate that Batgirl received an initial $75 million production budget, which reached $90 million in costs due in large part to COVID-related delays and protocols.

Skylar Diggins-Smith Links with Puma for ‘Desert Sky’ Collection

Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith is leaning into the Arizona aesthetic for her newest collection with Puma. The collab, which was released on her birthday, features a TRC Blaze Court sneaker debuted this season by Diggins-Smith. It also includes a jersey dress, a t-shirt, and shorts. The southwestern-inspired collection is available on the official Puma website.

EA Sports and La Liga Kick Off New Chapter

EA Sports is ensuring FIFA fans have the most authentic and immersive experiences in global football without ever leaving their homes. In a new multi-year deal, FIFA and La Liga reached a new agreement to provide that the top clubs, stadiums, logos, and graphics represented in the game. EA Sports announced the same deal with Serie A, giving fans of the game maximum authenticity. However, EA Sports is also giving back to the league. It will replace Santander as the naming sponsor for the 2023-24 season, in a deal worth a reported $30.5 million.

XFL and Ticketmaster Unveil New Multi-Year Partnership

The XFL is making Ticketmaster the official ticketing partner of the XFL for the upcoming season. The league will have forty regular season games, two playoffs, and one championship game across the XFL’s eight teams, with Ticketmaster handling the sales for every contest. The XFL’s season will kick off on Feb. 18, 2023, with tickets available on the XFL and Ticketmaster’s website.