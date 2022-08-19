Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, LL Cool J to Host 2022 MTV VMAs

Hip-hop is set to dominate the 2022 MTV VMAs. Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, and LL Cool J are set to host the night of events in a unique rotating format that will allow each MC to shine. Later in the night, Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the program’s highest honor. Music fans can watch the VMAs on Aug. 28 live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Klutch Sports Signs No. 1 High School Football Recruit

Malachi Nelson is the number one high school football recruit in the nation, and he’s signing with Klutch Sports. The signing marks a milestone for the agency as its first high school football client. Nelson verbally committed to USC to play quarterback as a five-star high school recruit.

HBCU GO Strikes Deal with CBS for 2022-23 Season

HBCU football games will become easily viewable thanks to a nationwide licensing agreement with CBS stations. Streaming service owner Byron Allen struck the deal under the distribution pact between the Allen Media Group-owned digital platform. HBCU programming will be available in 60% of U.S. television households and 70% of African-American families.

BAPE & Marvel Assemble for Exclusive Collab

BAPE and Marvel Comics are teaming up to dress up the famous Bapesta silhouette. The Japanese-based shoe, heavily inspired by the Nike Air Force One, will see Iron Man, Captain America, Incredible Hulk, and Thor colorways created in thematic patent leather with graphic heel hits. The brands collided in 2005, applying the same concept to Cyclops, Thor, Human Torch, Iron Man, Silver Surfer, Captain America, and Spiderman.

Big Ten Reveals Largest Media Rights Deal Ever

The Big Ten is making history with its media partners. A press release revealed that the NCAA reached distribution agreements with FOX, NBC/Peacock, and CBS/Paramount+ for a seven-year tenure reportedly worth $ 7 billion. The move ended a relationship with ESPN that lasted over forty years. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren voiced the importance of the deal being able to provide stability and maximum exposure for the student-athletes in the powerhouse conference.

Selena Gomez Documentary on Mental Health Aims for 2022 Release

Selena Gomez’s next project won’t be an album but a documentary. Gomez is reportedly ready to release ‘My Mind and Me’ this year, which features an R-rating. The songstress is yet to release any information regarding the project, but her recent successes of Only Murders In The Building and her cooking show Selena + Chef signal her interest in pursuing visual projects.

Deshaun Watson Suspension Upgraded to Eleven Games

The NFL and NFLPA have revised the punishment for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. Watson is accused of sexual misconduct by over two dozen women and previously received a six-game suspension. After review, it has been upgraded to 11 games and Watson must pay out a $5 million fine that will go towards charity. Despite the increase in the duration of the suspension, Watson’s suspension is still significantly shorter in duration than past player infractions. By contrast, Falcons WR Calvin Ridley is suspended indefinitely after a betting incident and former wide receiver Josh Gordon received 76 games’ worth of suspensions throughout his career due to cannabis use.

Premier League & Panini Release Adrenalyn XL Trading Card Game

The Premier League and Panini are teaming up to bring football fans a new trading card game. Entitled Adrenalyn XL, players can collect exclusive cards with an attack, defense, and an overall rating. Once 14 cards are collected, users can challenge friends by picking their very own team of Premier League superstars. The game can also be played by scanning your collection into the Premier League AXL 2023 app.

General Booty Drops Cheeky NIL Merch

General Booty comes from a long lineage of professional athletes. Now that the NIL exists, the Oklahoma Sooners QB hopes to capitalize on the greatness of his name with a line of merch. The “More Than Just a Name” collection features a host of t-shirts, snapbacks, and bucket hats, each featuring a compilation of phrases surrounding the family surname. Booty will donate a portion of the profits to the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health.

Raheem Sterling Highlights Jamaican Roots with Clarks

Raheem Sterling and Clarks are continuing their relationship developed in 2020. Their latest team-up brings a touch of Sterling’s Jamaican roots to the Clark wallaby boot. The shoe features a utilitarian-inspired look with shades of navy, white, ecru, and dark grey. Three new shoes and a vast apparel collection will also drop from the collaboration in the form of other classic Clarks Original silhouettes.

Stranger Things Propels Streaming Over Cable in August

For the first time, streaming services have toppled traditional cable. Streaming services trumped cable in August with almost 35 percent of all TV usage in the United States, led by Netflix hit series Stranger Things which tallied over 18 billion minutes of viewing time for the month.