Brittney Griner’s Legal Team Files Official Appeal

Bring home BG. The Olympian has been locked up in Russia since Feb. 17 following her detention at an airport under the suspicion that she was transporting hash oil. Last month, a judge sentenced her to nine years in prison. Now, Griner’s defense team is filing an appeal. The specifics called for in the paperwork are not known at this time but her legal team estimates that it will take three months for a decision. In addition, the team is actively working with the White House to speak with Russian officials about the opportunity for a prisoner exchange.

Will Zalatoris Locks in St. Jude Championship, First-ever PGA Tour Win

Heading into this weekend’s St. Jude Championship, Will Zalatoris was 12th in the FedEx Cup rankings. The 25-year-old has been at the top of nearly every major leaderboard over the last few years, but had yet to be able to take home a PGA trophy. The wait is over. Zalatoris outlasted Austrian Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to win the $2.7 million top prize and moved to the top spot for the $18 million FedEx Cup prize.

Liberty, Mercury Secure Final WNBA Playoff Spots

The 2022 WNBA regular season is in the books. As the playoffs tip off on Wednesday, the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury will get a chance to dance. The Mercury will play the top-ranked Aces, while the Liberty will head to Chicago to take on the second-seeded Sky. The first round is a best of three series. The end of the regular season also marked the final professional game for the Minnesota Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

KITH Treats Teams up with Salehe Bembury for Special Monday Mix

Salehe Bembury revealed the newest desert-inspired colorway of his wavy Pollex Crocs collab entitled Cobbler, which is set to drop on Aug 18. The artist and designer is teaming up with KITH and KITH Treats as part of its Monday Program. Bembury will curate a custom snack called “The Trail Mix,” marking KITH Treats’ first-ever vegan offering built on coconut milk vanilla.

Alt Announces $17M Fundraising Round

Things are changing at Alt. The company recently underwent a rebrand, shifting from an exclusive collectibles platform to a diversified fintech company, with its sights on fostering a new future for investing. Now, Alt announced that it is seeking to raise $17 million to continue to grow its business in sports cards investments. The company has attracted all-star investors in the past, including Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

MTV Unveils Metaverse Experience Ahead of the VMAs

The Moonman is back. The VMAs will take place on Aug. 31. As the show calls back a sense of nostalgia for the days of hotly anticipated music video drops, this year it also has an eye on the future. For the first time, the show will include an award dedicated to artist appearances in the metaverse. To prep for the award, MTV is teaming up with Roblox to create a temporary installment in the metaverse.