NBA Grants Bill Russell the Ultimate Honor, Retires No. 6

Bill Russell is one of the greatest to ever do it. The Celtics legend secured his legacy as one of the game’s most impactful people – on and off the court. He passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on July 31. Now, the NBA has announced that his No. 6 will be retired across the league. As with MLB and Jackie Robinson‘s No. 42, current players who wear the number will be allowed to continue to do so, a list that includes LeBron James and Kristaps Porzingis.

Jordan Brand Officially Welcomes Howard University

Howard University and Jordan Brand are making things official. Boardroom exclusively revealed on May 25 that the two had entered a partnership. The precise terms of the deal are not known at this time. The Bisons will unveil the inaugural Jumpman uniforms on August 27.

Serena Ventures Leads $5M Series A for Selena Gomez-backed Wondermind

It’s been a big week for Serena Williams. After signaling her upcoming retirement from tennis, the GOAT is staying busy with her off-court ventures. Williams’ capital fund, Serena Ventures, announced that it successfully completed a $5 million Series A for the mental health and wellness company Wondermind, co-founded by Selena Gomez. The fundraise occurred at a $100 million valuation.

Earlier this year, Boardroom went behind the scenes with Serena Ventures as they granted $1 million to an HBCU alum.

Pat McAfee and NFL Films Unveil New Partnership

The NFL is notorious for its strict usage policies, eradicating the internet of entities that use their film without permission.But after extended negotiations, Pat McAfee and NFL Films have come to an agreement that will enable him to utilize official game footage on his program. Furthering their relationship, McAfee and the NFL will co-create at least one feature element between their platforms.

Meek Mill Steps into Next Act with WME

Meek Mill is paving the way for the next wave. The Philadelphia rapper formally announced a new partnership with talent agency WME, allowing Meek to grant opportunities to associated artists in the entertainment, brand, and business space. As part of the agreement, Meek will secure official representation by the global agency, while also generating support for his endeavor Culture Currency, through which he hopes to scout, develop, and launch new artists. Meek recently parted ways with Roc Nation management but was quick to note that he still rocks with them, highlighting ongoing projects he has in the works with Jay-Z.

Milwaukee Bucks Throw it Back with “Purple Reign” Jerseys

The 2021 NBA Champions will join a number of other teams this season by throwing it back. The Milwaukee Bucks revealed the return of the vintage 1990s purple jerseys made famous by Ray Allen. The new version, dubbed the “Light It Up” edition, will serve as the alternate uniform for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Jordan Peele’s “Nope” Surpasses $100M at the Box Office

Jordan Peele continues to redefine his own success. Peele’s most recent project Nope crossed the $100 million threshold at the box office after just three weeks. As a result, Peele’s films are a perfect three for three in surpassing the coveted benchmark. The film, which was made with a $68 million budget, has yet to be released internationally.

MLB Field of Dreams Game Charged $250M Price Tag for 30 Second Ads

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds took to the cornfields of Iowa for this year’s Field of Dreams game. The event, which will be put on pause next year as the field gets some upgrades, has quickly become one of the marquee moments on the MLB schedule. Kevin Costner, who portrayed Ray Kinsella in the original film, honored late actor and co-star Ray Liotta during the game. Reports indicate that the MLB charged $250,000 for 30-second ad spots for the event, marking a major financial win for the league.