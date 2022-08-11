Meek Mill, Culture Currency Join WME

After recently splitting with Roc Nation, the Philly native will now be represented by WME as part of a deal that includes highlighting the next generation of cultural pioneers.

Meek Mill is taking his talents to WME as part of a new business partnership that includes (but goes far beyond) his representation. The longtime Hollywood-based talent agency and the Philadelphia rapper’s new initiative, Culture Currency, made things official on Thurday with a formal announcement.

The news comes just one month after Meek confirmed his departure from Roc Nation Management. Earlier this year, he also expressed frustrations with his current label Atlantic Records after not pushing his latest album, Expensive Pain, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

“The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers,” said Meek. “I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity.”

The new partnership’s aim is to hone in on the next generation of cultural pioneers and influencers, building on Meek’s status as an increasingly vocal leader in the social justice movement over the years.

“Meek Mill is one of the most influential voices shaping our culture today, whether it be in art, business, or social justice, and his network is equally impactful,” said WME President Ari Greenburg in a press statement. “This partnership will provide an important pipeline for WME to support future cultural influencers and to provide Meek with another platform to continue building his business.”

Endeavor-owned WME will also work to amplify Meek’s business ventures across film, television, music, books, digital, endorsements; additionally, the official announcement of the partnership notes “identifying and supporting his network of artists, athletes, and entertainers so that they can take better advantage of their influence on culture and open up more opportunities for them within the entertainment, brand, and business space.”

Notably, Meek himself said Thursday that he and Jay-Z are still in business together and that the split from Roc Nation Management was mutual.

“As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business, and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge.”