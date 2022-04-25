David Beckham Preps for Web3 with Trademarks

David Beckham’s personal brand is always evolving – from international soccer sensation to model to Inter Miami owner, he’s done it all. The British footballer recently sold the majority stake in his DB Ventures to Authentic Brands Group, but now he’s ready for his next challenge. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reports that Beckham filed three separate trademarks to solidify his metaverse presence. Beckham joins a number of current and former athletes who have set their sights on Web3, including Tom Brady, LeBron James, and LaMelo Ball.

Elon Musk in Advanced Talks to Purchase Twitter

What started as a bit of a joke has gotten very serious, very quickly. The New York Times reports that Elon Musk is in advanced conversations with Twitter’s board of directors about purchasing the company. The parties negotiated into the early hours of Monday morning, following Musk’s updated $46.5 billion offer. Musk took steps last week to secure financing for the purchase. The news drove up the stock nearly 6% in pre-market trading.

Tyler, the Creator Vaults Back to Top of the Billboard 200

It’s already been a huge year for Tyler, the Creator. The uber-talented rapper completed the American leg of his tour, fetching over $32 million in ticket sales, and secured a Grammy for Best Rap Album. And now, nearly nine months after its June 2021 release, he is back on the top of the Billboard 200 with “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.” The album received a bump following its vinyl release. The release fueled 49,500 additional sales, making it the biggest week in vinyl for both a rap album and for any male artist in history, according to Nielsen data.

Warren Lotas to Drop NFL Collab with Mitchell & Ness

Warren Lotas is taking its signature spooky designs to The Shield. The designer announced on Sunday that the fit favorite will team up with Mitchell & Ness for a fresh line for the NFL. The first drop, which will feature the Rams, Patriots, Bengals, and Bucs, is set to be released on Thursday, April 28, the first day of the NFL Draft. The collab will be available both on Warren Lotas’ website and via nfl.com.

Ethereum’s Origin Story is Set to Get the Hollywood Treatment

The rise of cryptocurrency has all the makings of a Hollywood classic. Legendary filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions will spearhead the project, which is based on Camilla Russo’s 2020 book “The Infinite Machine: How an Army of Crypto Hackers is Building the Next Internet with Ethereum.” The plot will focus on Vitalik Buterin‘s creation of a community of developers and investors who jumpstarted the Ethereum movement. Shyam Madiraju is set to write and direct the film.

Antarctica Ironman Doc Turns Down Streaming Bid in Favor of NFT-fueled Funding

We all love to imagine what we’d be capable of if we pushed the boundaries of our comfort zones, and extreme sports documentaries help us do just that. From “Free Solo” to “100 Foot Wave” viewers have convinced themselves that anything is possible. A new film in the adventure genre, “Project Iceman,” highlights Anders Hoffman’s quest to complete an Ironman in Antarctica. The project turned down a $1.25 million offer from a major streaming service in order to maintain full creative control. Instead, the creators are turning to NFT sales to fund its production.