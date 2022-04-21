Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton Join Group in Quest for Chelsea

Chelsea is about to have a new owner. The bidding process is down to three parties for the six-time Premier League champions, as Roman Abramovich put the team up for sale following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. News emerged on Thursday that two of the biggest names in sports are getting into the game, as Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton join British businessman Sir Martin Broughton’s investor group. Combined, they will contribute $26 million to the proposed purchase.

Maradona’s “Hand of God” Jersey to Smash Records with $6.32M Premium

One lucky collector is about to own a piece of soccer lore at a historical price. Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey, which he famously swapped with British midfielder Steve Hodge following his iconic performance, is currently up for auction by Sotheby’s. While there are two weeks left in the sale, reports have emerged that the $6.32 million premium has been met at this time, and the impending sale is set to be the largest for a jersey in history, which previously belonged to Babe Ruth’s road jersey, which sold for $5.6 million in 2019.

Jordan Spieth Signs Four-year Extension with Under Armour

Jordan Spieth is having a great week. The world’s 20th-ranked golfer followed up his victory at RBC Heritage over the weekend, announcing on Wednesday that he will stay with the Under Armour family. Spieth signed with UA in 2013 as he turned professional at the age of 19. As part of the new deal, Under Armour will contribute $1 million to the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, which focuses on youth programming and scholarships.

Lamar Jackson Fronts StatusPRO’s ‘NFL Pro Era’ Reveal

StatusPRO has debuted the first fruit of their partnership with the NFL and NFLPA that was announced earlier this year. The sports technology and gaming company created the league’s first officially-licensed virtual reality game. NFL PRO ERA, will be available this fall on both PlayStation VR and Meta Quest. In the game’s preview, the video features a first-person view from the perspective of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Additionally, the voiceover for the trailer comes via hip-hop artist and former NFL Draft prospect Tobe Nwigwe.

Snoop Dogg Tills the Metaverse with New Virtual Cannabis Farm

April 20 marked Snoop Dogg’s highest holy day and he did not hold back on the business announcements. Snoop revealed that he is teaming up with his son, Cordell Broadus (known in Web3 as Champ de’ Medici) to launch the metaverse’s first-ever cannabis farm. The announcement comes in partnership with the mafia-themed game Mobland.

Wimbledon Declares Ban of Russian, Belarusian Athletes

The return to the grass courts is about two months away, but in the run-up to Wimbledon tournament officials announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be banned from the competition. The ban comes as a direct response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The move is expected to have a major impact on the competition, as it will preclude some of the sport’s top talent, including men’s No. 2 player Daniil Medvedev, from playing in the tournament.

Golden State Warriors Sign Two Acts to New Label

The Warriors are looking to make a mark, both on and off the court. The team, which is looking to improve to 3-0 in tonight’s matchup against the Nuggets, announced this week that it is launching its own record label GSW. It has inked two artists, K-pop sensation Bam Bam and Oakland rapper Mayzin. Bam Bam is set to release the label’s first track later this week.

Rams Set Return to the Rocket Mortgage Draft Room

The LA Rams are riding the high of their Super Bowl win, but they are preparing for the team’s next generation of stars who will hopefully help them hoist their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy. On NFL Draft night, Sean McVay and the team’s execs will post up in the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, teaming up with Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset and its stars Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim to take over the Malibu mansion. The activation will also include several sponsors, from Gatorade to Frito Lay.