MLB Connects with Gucci for Highbrow Collab

Baseball may be America’s pastime, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be basic. The Italian fashion house teased an upcoming collection with Major League Baseball that blends fashion and function, spotlighting your favorite teams. The line will include varsity jackets, hats, and hoodies, and be released as part of Gucci’s VAULT project.

Jean Michel Basquiat Collection Launches in NYC

Basquiat and his expressive art are a cornerstone of the culture. The family of the artist teamed up with Citi to debut a new collection of his work, King Pleasure, which opened to the public this weekend in New York City. The show highlights Basquiat’s reflections on “music, the Black experience, pop culture, Black American sports figures, literature, and other sources” and includes 200 pieces of art and ephemera never seen before.

NBA Dunks on Web3

Earlier this week, Boardroom reported on the NBA’s trademark filing for “The Association.” The paperwork teased the possibility of a future in the metaverse. Now, there are additional signs that this was only the beginning, as the league teased Ethereum NFTs and launched its Discord channel. It also debuted a new Twitter account called NBA x NFT. The news comes with the start of the playoffs, which left no shortage of excitement on its first day.

USFL Kicks Off First Weekend, Birmingham Stallions Walk Away with the W

The USFL is here. The once defunct professional football league is back, hosting its first game since 1986. The action kicked off last night in Birmingham, where the Stallions hosted the New Jersey Generals. The game offered no shortage of fireworks, as Birmingham came back to win the inaugural matchup 28-24.

Carli Lloyd Joins Teqball as Newest Ambassador

While the curtain closed on Carli Lloyd’s career, the former USWNT is exploring new opportunities. This week, the two-time World Cup champion announced her newest role as ambassador for Teqball, the tennis and soccer hybrid sport that has become one of the hottest training tools in the game. Boardroom caught up with the legend in LA this week.



Also, wondering WTF is Teqball anyhow? Boardroom has you covered.