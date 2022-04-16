Shaquille O’Neal Inks 3-year Deal with Papa John’s

The big man has cashed in. One of the savviest businessmen in sports, Shaquille O’Neal signed a 3-year, $5.625 million contract with the pizza giant Papa John’s. The contract includes a clause that would unlock additional assets for Shaq if his “Shaq-a-Roni” signature slice sells well.

Billie Eilish Sets to Make ‘Simpsons’ Debut

Billie Eilish is everywhere these days. The 20-year-old sensation took over this year’s Grammy’s and, just this week, announced the next drop in her Nike collaboration. She took to Twitter to announce on Friday that she will make her debut on cultural cornerstone, The Simpsons. The episode will air on April 22 exclusively on Disney+, and will be entitled “When Billie Met Lisa.”

MLB Franchises Honor Jackie Robinson Across America

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke through the color barrier and changed the game of baseball forever. Yesterday in ballparks across America, today’s baseball players, coaches, and umpires honored his legacy in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the historic event. Every ball player around the league. Additionally, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted announced that their film After Jackie will debut on The History Channel on June 18.

Boardroom took a tour of renowned collector Seth Kaller’s collection of timeless Robinson memorabilia. Check it out!

Harry Styles Kicks Off Coachella with Shania Twain

Festival season is officially underway. On Friday night, Harry Styles served as Coachella’s first headliner since 2019. The British superstar took the stage in a sequin two-piece outfit, and pieced together a set of new songs and old. He also was joined by Shania Twain for a nostalgic rendition of her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Syracuse Expected to Rename Iconic Carrier Dome

For the first time since 1979, Syracuse’s home arena is set to get a new name. The Carrier Dome has a new sponsor, JMA Wireless, which is reportedly set to rebrand the home of the Orange. The arena has sported the Carrier Dome title since the school secured a $2.75 million donation in exchange for lifetime naming rights. The Carrier company was a staple of the Syracuse community but encountered economic hardships in the early 2000s.