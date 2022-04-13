Justin Bieber, Steve Aoki Lead Moonpay’s $86.7M Investment Round 

What is Moonpay? From facilitating Madonna’s Bored Ape purchase to lurking in the background of Post Malone’s recent music video, the company that allows individuals to use credit cards to purchase Web3 goods is popping up everywhere these days. Moonpay closed an $86.7 million fundraising round at a $3.4 billion valuation backed by an all-star group that includes Justin Bieber, Steve Aoki, Gwyneth Paltrow, Matthew McConaughey, and more.

Kaytranada, Jamie XX to Headline FTX “Off the Grid” Formula 1 Festival

The Formula 1 craze is coming to Miami in May. And to celebrate, FTX announced on Tuesday that it will sponsor a music and arts festival to commemorate the epic event. “Off the Grid” will be a “unique and immersive experience at the intersection of crypto, culture, and cars.” The festival, which is scheduled to take place May 6-8, is set to feature major acts, such as Kaytranada, Jamie XX, and Disclosure. It will also include an NFT art gallery, and much more.

NBA Top Shot Preps for WNBA Season with W Wednesdays

The WNBA Draft is in the books and the countdown to the season is on. To celebrate, Dapper Labs is teaming up with the W for W Wednesdays. Each week, one WNBA superstar will choose their own favorite play or highlight from the 2021 season that will then be minted as a Top Shot Moment Participating players will include: A’ja Wilson, Elena Delle Donne, Napheesa Collier, Diamond DeShields, and Arike Ogunbowale.

Warriors Team Up with FTX for First-of-its-kind NFT Collection

The Golden State Warriors are playoff-bound. While the status of Stephen Curry’s ankle remains in question, the team is ready to make history regardless. In partnership with FTX, the Warriors will become the first professional sports team to release an NFT collection that will evolve based on how they perform on the court. The team will release 3,000 NFTs on April 15 which will each cost $499.99. As the Warriors progress through the playoffs, holders will receive new perks.

FIFA+ Launches, Bringing Football to the Masses

Viva el fútbol. With the surging popularity of soccer across the globe, FIFA launched FIFA+, a new digital platform that will expand access to live-action play while also providing exclusive content. The platform will stream over 40,000 games, both men’s and women’s. Additionally, it will produce long-form, original content, profiling some of the biggest names in the sport including Ronaldinho and Carli Lloyd. It will also offer an archive featuring some of the greatest matches of all time.

Athletes Unlimited Designated as Public Benefit Corporation

The AU Volleyball season is underway, following in the footsteps of the resounding success of the inaugural basketball season. On Tuesday, Athletes Unlimited revealed that it is a public benefit corporation, furthering its commitment to empowering its athletes and the surrounding community. AU also released a public benefits report, highlighting some of its accomplishments to date and areas for continued growth.

The Indy500 Gets the Autograph Treatment with Upcoming NFT Collection

Penske Entertainment and the NTT IndyCar series join the non-fungible token collectibles craze as they gear up for the Indianapolis 500. Autograph, the digital collectibles platform co-founded by Tom Brady, unveiled an exclusive deal with Penske Entertainment and Team Penske racing, the companies announced Tuesday. The collaboration encompasses three legacy racing properties and institutions – Team Penske, the NTT IndyCar Series, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500. The first collection will drop on May 29, the day of the 106th running of the Indy 500, one of motorsport’s premier events.