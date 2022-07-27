Francisco Lindor Leads Rawlings’ Leap into the Blockchain

Rawlings is having a field day in the metaverse. The long-time equipment manufacturing company has announced its first PRIMUS NFTs, showcasing rare baseball gloves that buyers can exchange for a physical copy. The rollout will include different levels of rarity, starting with a one-of-one glove worn by New York Mets star Francisco Lindor. Lindor will wear the glove in tonight’s game against the New York Yankees.

Adidas Celebrates the Future of Women with 15 NIL Signings

Earlier this year, Adidas launched its equality-driven NIL network. At an event on Tuesday, the Three Stripes doubled down on its mission, revealing 15 NIL signings as a nod to their ongoing investments in women in sports. The list includes student-athletes from a wide range of sports that spans soccer, track, tennis, softball & volleyball, and is headlined by Louisville women’s basketball standout Hailey Van Lith.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, & Lil Nas X Lead MTV VMA Nominations

Lil Nas X may have been shut out of the BET Awards, but he’s taking first place in the run-up to the Video Music Awards. The MTV award nominations were revealed on Tuesday, with Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, and Jack Harlow leading the pack with seven nods each. Harry Styles and Doja Cat came just behind with six. The show will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, Aug 28.

Underdog Fantasy Skyrockets to $485M Valuation

Underdog Fantasy is one of the newest betting platforms on the market. Now, it’s looking to its next chapter on the heels of a successful $35 million Series B at a $485 million valuation led by BlackRock. Underdog’s existing investors include a star-studded group from across sports and entertainment, such as Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s 35V, and Steve Aoki. With the infusion of funds, Underdog shared its plans to expand, which includes expanding its workforce and its offerings to include sports wagering due to its rapid growth into a more than $4 billion industry.

NFL Gets Sirius with 5-Year Radio Deal

The NFL launched its new streaming service this week, but fans won’t lose their audio experience on the road. The league announced a five-year deal with SiriusXM that will keep all NFL games on the radio through the 2027 Super Bowl. The deal will extend a previous agreement established in 2004, making Sirius the exclusive third-party audio provider for each NFL game across North America.

SeatGeek Kicks off New Ticketing Partnership with Watford FC

The English Premier League season is nearly upon us. And to commemorate the upcoming kickoff, SeatGeek is teaming up with Watford FC for a multi-year partnership. As part of the collaboration, Watford FC will upgrade its ticketing services, including a “mobile digital ticketing experience with enhanced functionality from purchase journey through stadium entry.” Watford FC joins nearly half of the English Premier League, including Manchester City and Newcastle United, in choosing SeatGeek.

Alphabet Earnings Report Reveals Revenue Slow Down

This week marks the reveal of some of the biggest earnings reports on the market. Alphabet unveiled its quarterly report on Tuesday, highlighting slowed revenue growth across a number of key products, including YouTubeTV ad revenue. As a result, the Google parent company’s earnings per share dropped from $1.28 to $1.21. Despite the lower-than-expected revenues, trading was up 4%.

The Big3 Bounces Out New All-Star Format

The Big3 will finally dedicate a star-studded weekend to its best players and coaches… well, at least the ones not participating in a championship game. The innovative league revealed its new playoff and all-star structure, which sets it apart from all others. The bottom four teams in the league will be eliminated from championship contention, with the top four teams moving into a bracket-style playoff tournament. From there, the final two teams will play for the championship, and all other players will qualify for the All-Star game, which follows the championship.

Launch House Announces $10 Million Venture Fund

Launch House is making dreams come true for early-stage innovators. The membership-based community for entrepreneurs announced its move into the venture sector with a $10 millionfund. The company provides curated residency programs, digital courses, financial support, and coworking hubs to its network of entrepreneurs aiming to scale. The fund’s recipients will also gain lifetime memberships in the Launch House community.