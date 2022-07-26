Mickey Mantle Rookie Card Tops $5M in Opening Day Bidding

Mickey Mantle’s 1952 Topps rookie card has the same value as a brand new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport. The rookie card hit $5.28 million on the first day of bidding, already making it the second-highest price ever paid for a card. Heritage Auctions estimates that the card is worth $10 million but could sell even higher in today’s market. The card was initially sold in 1985 for $1,000.

Apple Seeks to Counter Earnings Slow-down with New Watch

Suffering lower than expected third-quarter earnings won’t stop Apple from upgrading its tech. The company announced the Apple Watch Pro, a new high-end version of their smartwatch, featuring a 7% larger screen than the previous Series 7. Reports detaila rugged design, longer battery life, and a body-temperature sensor. Apple shares fell lightly as rumors swirled that the company is reportedly slowing down its hiring rate in light of decreased sales.

LSU, Cincinnati Among Participants in New NIL GM Program

Earlier this year, Duke announced that it hired former Nike employee Rachel Bakers as its new GM. Now, NIL specialists Altius Sports will partner with six schools to implement a new position to oversee all things NIL. Cincinnati, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, and the University of Virginia will be part of the first class. the individual will assist with compliance, education, and help student-athletes facilitate deals. Altius will recruit, vet, hire, train, and manage GM candidates before placing them in a participating program. Additionally, former NCAA exec Oliver Luck and sports executive Bill Squadron are teaming up with Arizona State University to build an NIL database, further growing the infrastructure of the new legislation.

Michael Jordan’s Game-worn, Championship Shoes Headed to The National

Fans of The Last Dance and sneakerheads alike will now be able to feel even closer to Michael Jordan’s championship pedigree. Sports card grading company Certified Sports Guaranty authenticated pairs of game-worn Jordan 6s, 7s, 8s, 11s, 12s, and 13s to be showcased in a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, nearly 25 years after his last title.

Juventus Returns to EA SPORTS FIFA Series

No more Piemonte Calcio. The official name of Serie A club Juventus will return to the EA Sports FIFA franchise for the first time in three years in a new multi-year partnership. Previously, Pro Evolution Soccer had exclusive licensing rights to the club appearing in video games alongside Italian clubs AC Milan, Roma, and Lazio. Juventus will reintroduce itself in FIFA 23, which will release on Sept. 30 2023.

Top Prospects Treymane Parker and Kanaan Carlyle Sign with Overtime Elite

Two of the brightest stars in hoops are heading to Atlanta to join Overtime Elite. The company announced that Trey Parker and Kanaan Carlyle will join their roster. The announcement reveals OTE’s new scholarship option, which allows student-athletes to waive their $100,000 OTE salary and maintain their college eligibility. Carlyle has already committed to Stanford University, where he will enter in Fall 2023.

Coco Gauff Debuts New Balance Signature Shoe

The 18-year-old tennis star unveiled her signature sneaker, the New Balance Coco CG1. Gauff sported the shoe on the court for the first time while playing in the Atlanta Open over the weekend. Gauff became the first women’s player to have her signature sneaker, while players like Serena Willams wore signature editions of preexisting models. The shoes will launch on Aug. 26 and are priced at $170, with two colorways set for release.

NFL+ to Replace Game Pass in United States

For NFL fans in the United States, NFL Game Pass will be no more. The league announced NFL+ as its new exclusive streaming subscription service. The base package for the service will include live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio for every game of the season, and access to the entire NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free) for $4.99 a month. The league also revealed a premium package for $7.99 monthly, which includes full-game playback and condensed replays.

Coinbase Adds $120,000 Bitcoin Bonus to WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup

Coinbase will give $120,000 worth of Bitcoin to the Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces as participants in the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup, Boardroom can exclusively report. The prize marks the first cryptocurrency prize for both the WNBA and all major sports organizations. The Cup will distribute a $500,000 award to be split among the winning team.

Detroit Pistons Revive Teal Throwbacks for 2022-23 Season

Grant Hill made them famous and now Cade Cunningham and company will restore the feeling. The Detroit Pistons will resurrect their teal jerseys, featuring a flaming horse and fire shooting from exhaust pipes. Pistons’ chief business officer Mike Zavodsky shared that the Pistons fanbase has clamored for the return of the jerseys which were last worn from 1996 to 2001.