The new winterwear collection marks the second major drop of the year produced by the famous team-up of these two historic fashion brands.

The ongoing Gucci x Adidas collaboration has proven to be mutually beneficial for both businesses. As winter approaches and preparation for winter trips begin, the two brands dropped a surprise collection called “Après-Ski,” and it features cozy pieces fit for all your frozen photo shoots.

Included in the drop are scarves, boots, sweatshirts, dresses, cardigans, and sneakers. Accessories like pendant necklaces, handbags, belt bags, a cuff bracelet and headbands complete the look. Adidas’ famous Trefoil emblem shines alongside Gucci’s many signature logos in bright hues of neon pink, blue, orange, green, and red. Pieces are obvious odes to ’80s and ’90s fashion, with colorblock features, jacquard, and subtle contrast details.

Consider it sportswear reimagined, reserved for those who would consider themselves ski enthusiasts, but perhaps not enough to risk dirtying an uncommonly tasteful, expertly curated outfit.

This marks the second chapter of the partnership between the Three Stripes and the House of Gucci after the iconic brands previously unveiled looks for their inaugural collection earlier this year in Milan. Attended by the likes of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the ready-to-wear collection turned heads thanks to its sharp design and playful combination of high fashion and sportswear.

On Saturday, Dec. 10 for the 2022 Heisman Trophy presentation — the biggest night of his life — USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams notably donned a Gucci x Adidas suit. The $3,500, double-breasted wool blazer boasts beige and brown checks offset by three white stripes. Meanwhile, both Trefoil and Gucci logos are embroidered on the left breast pocket. The $2,300 matching flannel pants have the same three white lines running down the legs, bringing a causal element to an upscale look.

Naturally, Williams won the famous stiff arm trophy.

New York State of mind📸 pic.twitter.com/hZqQsmkCZv — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 10, 2022

Arriving just in time for a winter vacation in the Swiss Alps or Aspen, the Gucci x Adidas Après-Ski collection is available now in stores and online at gucci.com.