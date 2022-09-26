Get set for Cowboys vs. Giants on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season with the latest numbers from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Well, things have not gone as expected for neither the Dallas Cowboys nor the New York Giants this season. For Dallas, that’s meant a weeks-long thumb injury to star quarterback Dak Prescott in a lopsided Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay before backup Cooper Rush engineered a comeback win over Cincinnati last Sunday. For New York, that’s meant a 2-0 start for the first time in seemingly eons with tight victories over Tennessee and Carolina.
When these bitter NFC East rivals clash, anything can happen — heading into Monday’s primetime showdown at the Meadowlands, let’s check out all the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Giants Odds: NFL Week 3
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 26 and subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: New York Giants -1 (-110) / Dallas Cowboys +1 (-110)
- Moneyline: New York Giants (-110) / Dallas Cowboys (-106)
- Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-110) / UNDER 39.5 (-110)
Giants vs. Cowboys Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Saquon Barkley: +500
- Ezekiel Elliott: +700
- CeeDee Lamb: +800
- Michael Gallup: +950
- Noah Brown: +950
- Dalton Schultz: +1100
- Tony Pollard: +1100
- Sterling Shepard: +1200
- Daniel Jones: +1200
- Richie James: +1600
- Kadarius Toney: +1600
Anytime TD scorer
- Saquon Barkley: -105
- Ezekiel Elliott: +150
- CeeDee Lamb: +160
- Michael Gallup: +210
- Noah Brown: +210
- Dalton Schultz: +250
- Tony Pollard: +250
- Daniel Jones: +270
- Sterling Shepard: +290
- Richie James: +420
- Kadarius Toney: +420
- Kenny Golladay: +490
- Daniel Bellinger: +500
To Score 2+ TDs
- Saquon Barkley: +600
- Ezekiel Elliott: +1000
- CeeDee Lamb: +1000
- Michael Gallup: +1500
- Noah Brown: +1500
- Dalton Schultz: +1900
- Tony Pollard: +1900
- Daniel Jones: +2000
- Sterling Shepard: +2700
- Richie James: +4100
- Kadarius Toney: +4100
Top Cowboys vs. Giants Over/Unders
- Daniel Jones passing yards: 200.5
- Daniel Jones passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+194), Under 1.5 (-270)
- Daniel Jones pass completions: 18.5
- Cooper Rush passing yards: 210.5
- Cooper Rush passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+162), Under 1.5 (-220)
- Cooper Rush pass completions: 19.5
- Saquon Barkley rushing yards: 77.5
- Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 58.5
- Tony Pollard rushing yards: 37.5
- Daniel Jones rushing yards: 26.5
- CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 57.5
- Sterling Shepard receiving yards: 43.5
- Noah Brown receiving yards: 37.5
- Michael Gallup receiving yards: 29.5
- Saquon Barkley receiving yards: 23.5
- Tony Pollard receiving yards: 18.5
- Ezekiel Elliott receiving yards: 11.5
Top Cowboys vs. Giants Game Props
- Dallas Cowboys +2.5 AND Over 39.5: +240
- Dallas Cowboys +2.5 AND Under 39.5: +250
- New York Giants -2.5 AND Over 39.5: +270
- New York Giants -2.5 AND Under 39.5: +300
Read More:
- Giants vs. Cowboys Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 3
- Micah Parsons Contract & Salary Breakdown
- How Kanye West Gained a Global Audience with ‘Graduation’
- 49ers vs. Broncos Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 3
- Brantlee Fields’ Partner Track