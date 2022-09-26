Get set for Cowboys vs. Giants on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season with the latest numbers from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Well, things have not gone as expected for neither the Dallas Cowboys nor the New York Giants this season. For Dallas, that’s meant a weeks-long thumb injury to star quarterback Dak Prescott in a lopsided Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay before backup Cooper Rush engineered a comeback win over Cincinnati last Sunday. For New York, that’s meant a 2-0 start for the first time in seemingly eons with tight victories over Tennessee and Carolina.

When these bitter NFC East rivals clash, anything can happen — heading into Monday’s primetime showdown at the Meadowlands, let’s check out all the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds: NFL Week 3

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 26 and subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : New York Giants -1 (-110) / Dallas Cowboys +1 (-110)

: New York Giants -1 (-110) / Dallas Cowboys +1 (-110) Moneyline : New York Giants (-110) / Dallas Cowboys (-106)

: New York Giants (-110) / Dallas Cowboys (-106) Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-110) / UNDER 39.5 (-110)

Giants vs. Cowboys Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Saquon Barkley: +500

+500 Ezekiel Elliott: +700

+700 CeeDee Lamb: +800

+800 Michael Gallup: +950

+950 Noah Brown: +950

+950 Dalton Schultz: +1100

+1100 Tony Pollard: +1100

+1100 Sterling Shepard: +1200

+1200 Daniel Jones: +1200

+1200 Richie James: +1600

+1600 Kadarius Toney: +1600

Anytime TD scorer

Saquon Barkley: -105

-105 Ezekiel Elliott: +150

+150 CeeDee Lamb: +160

+160 Michael Gallup: +210

+210 Noah Brown: +210

+210 Dalton Schultz: +250

+250 Tony Pollard: +250

+250 Daniel Jones: +270

+270 Sterling Shepard: +290

+290 Richie James: +420

+420 Kadarius Toney: +420

+420 Kenny Golladay: +490

+490 Daniel Bellinger: +500

To Score 2+ TDs

Saquon Barkley: +600

+600 Ezekiel Elliott: +1000

+1000 CeeDee Lamb: +1000

+1000 Michael Gallup: +1500

+1500 Noah Brown: +1500

+1500 Dalton Schultz: +1900

+1900 Tony Pollard: +1900

+1900 Daniel Jones: +2000

+2000 Sterling Shepard: +2700

+2700 Richie James : +4100

: +4100 Kadarius Toney: +4100

Top Cowboys vs. Giants Over/Unders

Daniel Jones passing yards: 200.5

200.5 Daniel Jones passing TDs : Over 1.5 (+194), Under 1.5 (-270)

: Over 1.5 (+194), Under 1.5 (-270) Daniel Jones pass completions: 18.5

18.5 Cooper Rush passing yards: 210.5

210.5 Cooper Rush passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+162), Under 1.5 (-220)

Over 1.5 (+162), Under 1.5 (-220) Cooper Rush pass completions: 19.5

19.5 Saquon Barkley rushing yards: 77.5

77.5 Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 58.5

58.5 Tony Pollard rushing yards: 37.5

37.5 Daniel Jones rushing yards: 26.5

26.5 CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 57.5

57.5 Sterling Shepard receiving yards : 43.5

: 43.5 Noah Brown receiving yards: 37.5

37.5 Michael Gallup receiving yards: 29.5

29.5 Saquon Barkley receiving yards: 23.5

23.5 Tony Pollard receiving yards: 18.5

18.5 Ezekiel Elliott receiving yards: 11.5

Top Cowboys vs. Giants Game Props

Dallas Cowboys +2.5 AND Over 39.5: +240

+240 Dallas Cowboys +2.5 AND Under 39.5: +250

+250 New York Giants -2.5 AND Over 39.5 : +270

: +270 New York Giants -2.5 AND Under 39.5: +300

Read More: