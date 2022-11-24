The Giants and Cowboys meet for a rivalry game with a ton on the line. Here’s what FanDuel Sportsbook has to say from a betting perspective.
How about one of the NFL‘s longest and highest-profile rivalries to sit down to along with your Thanksgiving dinner? We’ve got Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants with a ton at stake. Dallas is coming off a statement road win against Minnesota — the biggest blowout win in an away game in franchise history — to atone for a deflating overtime loss at Green Bay the prior week. At 7-3, Dallas can’t stumble in its quest to catch Philadelphia in the NFC East.
As for the Giants, Big Blue wasn’t supposed to be anywhere near the playoff conversation, but a four-game win streak earlier in the season changed expectations. The Giants are also 7-3, but with losses in two of their last three games against Detroit and Seattle.
So grab a drink, enjoy family and friends, and maybe even place some bets — responsibly, of course. Heading into this Turkey Day showdown, let’s check out all the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Cowboys Odds: NFL Week 12
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 23 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Dallas Cowboys -10 (-110) / New York Giants +10 (-110)
- Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-460) / Tennessee Titans (+360)
- Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-110) / UNDER 45.5 (-110)
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Tony Pollard: +550
- CeeDee Lamb: +650
- Ezekiel Elliott: +700
- Saquon Barkley: +700
- Michael Gallup: +1100
- Dalton Schultz: +1200
- Daniel Jones: +1600
- Darius Slayton: +1600
- Noah Brown: +2100
- Dak Prescott: +2100
Anytime TD Scorer
- Tony Pollard: -125
- Saquon Barkley: -115
- CeeDee Lamb: -105
- Ezekiel Elliott: +115
- Michael Gallup: +220
- Dalton Schultz: +230
- Daniel Jones: +270
- Darius Slayton: +290
- Noah Brown: +410
- Dak Prescott: +600
To Score 2+ TDs
- Tony Pollard: +490
- Saquon Barkley: +550
- CeeDee Lamb: +600
- Ezekiel Elliott: +750
- Michael Gallup: +1700
- Dalton Schultz: +1800
- Daniel Jones: +2500
- Darius Slayton: +2700
- Noah Brown: +4000
Top Cowboys-Giants Over/Unders
- Dak Prescott passing yards: 245.5
- Dak Prescott passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-158), Under 1.5 (+118)
- Dak Prescott pass completions: Over 21.5 (-122), Under 21.5 (-108)
- Daniel Jones passing yards: 195.5
- Daniel Jones passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-205), Under 0.5 (+152)
- Daniel Jones pass completions: Over 18.5 (-130), Under 18.5 (-102)
- Saquon Barkley rushing yards: 74.5
- Tony Pollard rushing yards: 67.5
- Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 43.5
- CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 77.5
- Darius Slayton receiving yards: 48.5
- Michael Gallup receiving yards: 38.5
- Dalton Schultz receiving yards: 38.5
- Noah Brown receiving yards: 27.5
- Saquon Barkley receiving yards: 20.5
- Tony Pollard receiving yards: 19.5
Top Week 12 Giants-Cowboys Player Props
- Dak Prescott to throw 2+ TDs AND Dallas win: -164
- Dak Prescott to complete 25+ passes AND Dallas win: +230
- Daniel Jones to complete 20+ passes AND New York win: +800
- Daniel Jones to throw 2+ TDs AND New York win: +830
