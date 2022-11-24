Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants carries the ball during the second quarter of a game against the Houston Texans (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Giants and Cowboys meet for a rivalry game with a ton on the line. Here’s what FanDuel Sportsbook has to say from a betting perspective.

How about one of the NFL‘s longest and highest-profile rivalries to sit down to along with your Thanksgiving dinner? We’ve got Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants with a ton at stake. Dallas is coming off a statement road win against Minnesota — the biggest blowout win in an away game in franchise history — to atone for a deflating overtime loss at Green Bay the prior week. At 7-3, Dallas can’t stumble in its quest to catch Philadelphia in the NFC East.

As for the Giants, Big Blue wasn’t supposed to be anywhere near the playoff conversation, but a four-game win streak earlier in the season changed expectations. The Giants are also 7-3, but with losses in two of their last three games against Detroit and Seattle.

So grab a drink, enjoy family and friends, and maybe even place some bets — responsibly, of course. Heading into this Turkey Day showdown, let’s check out all the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Cowboys Odds: NFL Week 12

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 23 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Dallas Cowboys -10 (-110) / New York Giants +10 (-110)

: Dallas Cowboys -10 (-110) / New York Giants +10 (-110) Moneyline : Dallas Cowboys (-460) / Tennessee Titans (+360)

: Dallas Cowboys (-460) / Tennessee Titans (+360) Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-110) / UNDER 45.5 (-110)

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Tony Pollard: -125

-125 Saquon Barkley: -115

-115 CeeDee Lamb: -105

-105 Ezekiel Elliott: +115

+115 Michael Gallup: +220

+220 Dalton Schultz: +230

+230 Daniel Jones: +270

+270 Darius Slayton: +290

+290 Noah Brown: +410

+410 Dak Prescott: +600

To Score 2+ TDs

Tony Pollard: +490

+490 Saquon Barkley: +550

+550 CeeDee Lamb: +600

+600 Ezekiel Elliott: +750

+750 Michael Gallup: +1700

+1700 Dalton Schultz: +1800

+1800 Daniel Jones: +2500

+2500 Darius Slayton: +2700

+2700 Noah Brown: +4000

Top Cowboys-Giants Over/Unders

Dak Prescott passing yards: 245.5

245.5 Dak Prescott passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-158), Under 1.5 (+118)

Over 1.5 (-158), Under 1.5 (+118) Dak Prescott pass completions: Over 21.5 (-122), Under 21.5 (-108)

Over 21.5 (-122), Under 21.5 (-108) Daniel Jones passing yards: 195.5

195.5 Daniel Jones passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-205), Under 0.5 (+152)

Over 0.5 (-205), Under 0.5 (+152) Daniel Jones pass completions: Over 18.5 (-130), Under 18.5 (-102)

Over 18.5 (-130), Under 18.5 (-102) Saquon Barkley rushing yards: 74.5

74.5 Tony Pollard rushing yards: 67.5

67.5 Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 43.5

43.5 CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 77.5

77.5 Darius Slayton receiving yards : 48.5

: 48.5 Michael Gallup receiving yards : 38.5

: 38.5 Dalton Schultz receiving yards : 38.5

: 38.5 Noah Brown receiving yards : 27.5

: 27.5 Saquon Barkley receiving yards : 20.5

: 20.5 Tony Pollard receiving yards: 19.5

Top Week 12 Giants-Cowboys Player Props

Dak Prescott to throw 2+ TDs AND Dallas win: -164

-164 Dak Prescott to complete 25+ passes AND Dallas win: +230

+230 Daniel Jones to complete 20+ passes AND New York win: +800

+800 Daniel Jones to throw 2+ TDs AND New York win: +830

