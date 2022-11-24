About Boardroom

Sports November 24, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Giants vs. Cowboys Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 12

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants carries the ball during the second quarter of a game against the Houston Texans (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
The Giants and Cowboys meet for a rivalry game with a ton on the line. Here’s what FanDuel Sportsbook has to say from a betting perspective.

How about one of the NFL‘s longest and highest-profile rivalries to sit down to along with your Thanksgiving dinner? We’ve got Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants with a ton at stake. Dallas is coming off a statement road win against Minnesota — the biggest blowout win in an away game in franchise history — to atone for a deflating overtime loss at Green Bay the prior week. At 7-3, Dallas can’t stumble in its quest to catch Philadelphia in the NFC East.

As for the Giants, Big Blue wasn’t supposed to be anywhere near the playoff conversation, but a four-game win streak earlier in the season changed expectations. The Giants are also 7-3, but with losses in two of their last three games against Detroit and Seattle.

So grab a drink, enjoy family and friends, and maybe even place some bets — responsibly, of course. Heading into this Turkey Day showdown, let’s check out all the latest Giants vs. Cowboys odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Cowboys Odds: NFL Week 12

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 23 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Dallas Cowboys -10 (-110) / New York Giants +10 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-460) / Tennessee Titans (+360)
  • Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-110) / UNDER 45.5 (-110)

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
Anytime TD Scorer
  • Tony Pollard: -125
  • Saquon Barkley: -115
  • CeeDee Lamb: -105
  • Ezekiel Elliott: +115
  • Michael Gallup: +220
  • Dalton Schultz: +230
  • Daniel Jones: +270
  • Darius Slayton: +290
  • Noah Brown: +410
  • Dak Prescott: +600
To Score 2+ TDs
  • Tony Pollard: +490
  • Saquon Barkley: +550
  • CeeDee Lamb: +600
  • Ezekiel Elliott: +750
  • Michael Gallup: +1700
  • Dalton Schultz: +1800
  • Daniel Jones: +2500
  • Darius Slayton: +2700
  • Noah Brown: +4000

Top Cowboys-Giants Over/Unders

  • Dak Prescott passing yards: 245.5
  • Dak Prescott passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-158), Under 1.5 (+118)
  • Dak Prescott pass completions: Over 21.5 (-122), Under 21.5 (-108)
  • Daniel Jones passing yards: 195.5
  • Daniel Jones passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-205), Under 0.5 (+152)
  • Daniel Jones pass completions: Over 18.5 (-130), Under 18.5 (-102)
  • Saquon Barkley rushing yards: 74.5
  • Tony Pollard rushing yards: 67.5
  • Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 43.5
  • CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 77.5
  • Darius Slayton receiving yards: 48.5
  • Michael Gallup receiving yards: 38.5
  • Dalton Schultz receiving yards: 38.5
  • Noah Brown receiving yards: 27.5
  • Saquon Barkley receiving yards: 20.5
  • Tony Pollard receiving yards: 19.5

Top Week 12 Giants-Cowboys Player Props

  • Dak Prescott to throw 2+ TDs AND Dallas win: -164
  • Dak Prescott to complete 25+ passes AND Dallas win: +230
  • Daniel Jones to complete 20+ passes AND New York win: +800
  • Daniel Jones to throw 2+ TDs AND New York win: +830

