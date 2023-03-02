About Boardroom

Execs & Entrepreneurs March 2, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Nashville SC Ownership

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
In joining Nashville SC, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo fulfilled a lifelong dream in owning a soccer team.

Nashville just got a lot more freaky.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex have joined the Nashville SC ownership group, the team announced Thursday. For the 28-year-old Greece native, two-time NBA MVP, and NBA champion, team ownership in soccer fulfills a dream that began with his late father Charles.

“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece,” Antetokounmpo said in a release. “I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn’t be more excited to join the boys in gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at Geodis Park soon!”

In addition to the Antetokounmpos, Nashville Predators forward Fillip Forsberg also joined an ownership group that already included majority stakeholder John Ingram, Reese Witherspoon, and Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Other athletes already invested in MLS include Kevin Durant with the Philadelphia Union, Patrick Mahomes with Sporting Kansas City, James Harden with the Houston Dynamo, and Russell Wilson with the Seattle Sounders.

Last June, Boardroom visited Nashville and Geodis Park to chronicling the franchise’s growth. In less than 10 years, Nashville went from a city without professional soccer to one with one of the country’s most dedicated fan bases and a new 30,000 seat stadium that regularly sells out.

NBAMLSMilwaukee BucksGiannis AntetokounmpoNashville SC
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.