Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t remember who or how he first received his “Greek Freak” nickname, but it’s been a mainstay throughout his NBA career along with the No. 34 he’s worn for Milwaukee since they first drafted him in 2013. Nearly a decade later, the two-time MVP is combining those two staples together in filing three trademark requests on Feb. 7 with the US Patent and Trademark Office:

STAY FR34KY

FR34K SHOW

UNSEEN FR34KY HOURS

“I don’t remember the first time I heard about it — it was probably my rookie year, but I really don’t know who came up with it,” he said in 2020. “I just went on the court one day and I had, like, a crazy dunk or a crazy block and after that, everyone started calling me the Greek Freak. So it stuck by me, I love it, and it’s a cool nickname.”

Now, he’ll capitalize on the nickname even more. Antetokounmpo’s trademark application for the three slogans indicate a possible forthcoming apparel line, per trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property.

Wet suits

Face coverings/masks

Key chains

School equipment (i.e. backpacks)

All sorts of different apparel

Stress relief exercise balls

Sports bottles

As with any trademark request, there’s no guarantee that the above products actually get made, but it very much appears that the increasingly entrepreneurial Giannis Antetokounmpo sees value in reserving the right to do so.

All told, the Greek Freak has fully evolved from skinny prospect to superstar sensation, and right on cue, the player previously said that he’d celebrate his 28th birthday last December with “a birthday cake, a card, or watch… After I put my kids to bed, you never know what could happen. It might get a little bit freaky.” Yes, perhaps a bit of TMI, but Unseen Fre34ky Hours aren’t supposed to be for the faint of heart, are they?