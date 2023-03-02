About Boardroom

Betting March 2, 2023
MLB Taps FanDuel as Official North America Sports Betting Partner

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
The multi-year, co-exclusive pact will bring a free daily game to the FanDuel Sportsbook app and FanDuel+.

As we march toward Opening Day 2023, Major League Baseball and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership Thursday making the leading sportsbook a co-exclusive official sports betting partner.

As part of the pact, FanDuel gains the rights to use MLB branding in its products, platforms, and marketing campaigns, and will additionally be able to stream MLB.TV’s Free Game of the Day through its sportsbook app and its OTT platform, FanDuel+ (blackout restrictions apply).

“As one of the top sportsbooks in America, FanDuel has been an industry leader in innovative fan engagement opportunities while also reminding them of the importance of doing it responsibly,” Kenny Gersh, MLB’s Executive Vice President of Media and Business Development, said on the occasion. “These key priorities of unique fan engagement and responsible gambling align with our focus from the league level and make FanDuel a natural partner to collaborate with as an official sports betting partner.”

The partnership will also create new opportunities for MLB and FanDuel to collaborate on projects for sponsorship, with both parties working together on bringing consumers new sports betting innovations to expand fan engagement.

As FanDuel Group President Christian Genetski added:

“The baseball fan is one of the most engaged in all of sports, which is why we’re delighted to be the new sports betting partner of Major League Baseball. Our team is eager to showcase FanDuel in nationally broadcast MLB games and help enhance game narratives and bring America’s Pastime directly into our mobile app and OTT platform for fans to watch and wager. We’re also very excited about the opportunity to work together with MLB on new betting product innovations that will give customers the opportunity to enhance their experience on every pitch from March until October.”

